This Is What Beyoncé Texted Channing Tatum After Their Epic ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ in 2016

Beyoncé is an effortless performer, and her appearance on stage is something her fans simply cannot get enough of. With her enchanting personality, one can only imagine the nerves Channing Tatum must have felt when he decided to belt out Beyoncé's song for Lip Sync Battle. However, after the performance something happened that left Tatum fan struck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Buda Mendes

Also Read: When Beyoncé Opened Up About Her Dietary Struggles To Keep the Weight Off: 'Tired of Quick Fixes'

The story traces back to a performance that left everyone talking and took the internet by storm back in 2016. The stage dance performance that included Channing Tatum's jaw-dropping appearance on Lip Sync Battle made headlines when he donned a Beyoncé-inspired outfit and flawlessly danced to Who Run The World (Girls). Fans were truly shocked when Beyoncé herself made a surprise appearance during the performance. Channing Tatum dived into his rare experience of sharing the stage with Queen Bey. Reportedly, Beyoncé left him a text message after their performance together, but what was it? According to Vanity Fair, Tatum described the experience as "terrifying" when he stepped on the stage with the Beautiful Liar hitmaker.

How Channing Tatum got Beyoncé out of the house for this is one of modern history’s great mysteries https://t.co/gitljYaY5d — oomf magazine (@oomfmagazine) September 30, 2022

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tatum revealed that this was the first time he had ever met Beyoncé. He even humorously hinted at the lengths he had to go to to secure her assistance for the epic Lip Sync Battle moment. Tatum said, "That is the first time I ever met her, right there." He then alluded to Beyoncé's elusive nature, comparing her to the enigmatic character Keyser Söze from the film The Usual Suspects. "You never see her until all of a sudden you're just like, 'It happened! Wait... that was her, right?' And then you always know she's somewhere in the world that can reach out and touch you." The Logan Lucky actor also shared a humorous anecdote regarding Beyoncé's reaction to the performance made by him. He also revealed what prompted her to send him a surprising text message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Beyoncé is Emotional As Diana Ross Serenades Her With a Heartfelt Rendition of “Happy Birthday”

“I said ‘hi,’” Tatum recalled. “She was like, ‘That was really funny! See ya.’ But she did text afterward,” Tatum disclosed. Her message playfully suggested, "Hey, I would love to meet you [and Jenna Dewan-Tatum] and hang out when you're not looking like me… it's so terrifying." The text message came as a huge surprise to the actor as he later confessed his excitement over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Also Read: Beyonce Was Once Blown Away by the Rendition of ‘Halo’ by a Fan at Her Concert And Stopped Performance

Tatum's anecdote gives us a peek into the down-to-earth and approachable side of the music icon. The unforgettable Lip Sync Battle performance with Beyoncé will undoubtedly go down in the annals of iconic TV moments, and his candid recounting of the experience only adds to the magic of that night. The incident continues to resonate with the persona of global pop star and musician Beyonce, who recently concluded her Renaissance World Tour.

More from Inquisitr

When Beyoncé Refused to Audition For a Film That Made $271 Million at the Box Office

Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More