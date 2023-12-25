This Is Travis Kelce’s Favorite Holiday Movie: “It Gives Me the Feels”

During a conversation with his elder brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also happens to be a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, divulged his top pick for a holiday classic. He disclosed that 'A Christmas Story' holds the top spot as his preferred holiday movie. The choice might not come as a shock to many, considering the film was shot in Cleveland, Travis's hometown. The sentimental connection to the city likely contributes to his affection for the movie. "Damn, man, there are so many good ones. I mean, A Christmas Story hits home. That's the one that gives me the feels because it's filmed in Cleveland," Travis said as reported by PEOPLE.

Travis reminisced that the settings featured in the movie evoke nostalgic memories from his childhood. "Tower City as a kid, I remember going down that slide; I remember going into the mall area," he explained, as reported by The Messenger. "On top of that, just like the scene of the outside reminds me of a Cleveland Christmas, snowy Christmas. I just get the feels from that one," he added. Furthermore, Travis elaborated on his holiday movie preferences, expressing a penchant for comedic films over heartwarming dramas. He expanded his favorites list by including two more classic comedies.

He said, "I'm a comedy guy. I don't like not-funny Christmas movies. So I'm probably going to say either Elf or Four Christmases." Moreover, Jason chimed in, expressing his immense admiration for Vince Vaughn, stating that he could watch 'Four Christmases' repeatedly. Travis concurred before recalling another notable holiday favorite they had unintentionally omitted from their discussion. "Ooh, The Grinch. Damn. The Grinch is another good one," he said. He also disclosed his unwavering admiration for Jim Carrey, stating that the actor holds a special place as his favorite.

In their conversation, the NFL luminaries delved into the enduring debate surrounding Die Hard's classification as a Christmas movie. Jason voiced his perspective, deeming it a film perfectly suitable for festive viewing yet hesitated to firmly label it as a quintessential Christmas flick. "I wouldn't say it's a Christmas movie because you can watch it at any time of the year. It's not strictly a Christmas-time movie to watch," Jason explained. "Die Hard is acceptable to watch anytime. You can't watch A Christmas Story in, you know, March," he added.

Meanwhile, Travis won't have the luxury of indulging in movie marathons this Christmas. His schedule will be occupied, as the Chiefs gear up to clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City during the holiday. The intriguing question remains whether Swift will grace the stands to cheer him on during the game. Similarly, with Jason's commitment to play on Christmas with the Philadelphia Eagles, plans for the festive occasion likely saw a postponement in the Kelce family. Instead of celebrating on the actual date, they might opt for a later celebration when their schedules allow for a cherished family gathering.

