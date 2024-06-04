This is Literally What Meghan Markle will be called If She Loses Her Duchess Title: Royal Expert

Amidst the ongoing drama following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the Royal family, rumors of their royal titles possibly being stripped, have emerged. Despite officially stepping down from their roles and relinquishing their Royal Highness status, they still hold the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. According to a royal expert cited by the New York Post, if Markle were to lose her Duchess of Sussex title, she would be referred to as Princess Henry. Ingrid Seward, however, doubts the likelihood of this ever happening.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

Seward said, "I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, would be Princess Henry." She added, "That really would confuse the Americans, I think it's probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary." She explained, "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway. The best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing."

That's an interesting perspective. It's fascinating how titles and traditions play into the royal family dynamics. Thanks for sharing! — Juliet (@Juliet065432) June 3, 2024

Harry's full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David. So, if Markle were to lose her title, she would have to follow the tradition where a princess takes on a title that includes her husband's name, according to The Mirror. When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she became known as Princess William, even though she is more commonly called the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Cambridge.

Having stepped back as senior working members of the Firm in 2020, Markle and Harry now reside in California with their two children— Archie and Lilibet. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, King Charles and heir apparent, William, have talked extensively about potentially removing the couple's royal titles. Quinn claimed, "They have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse". Quinn added, "The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about."

As reported by The Mirror, he added, "William and his father know that even without their Royal titles Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them." On the other hand, critics argue that Markle and Harry are using their royal titles to their advantage without fulfilling the responsibilities that come with them. This infuriates many as there is currently next to no communication between Markle, Harry, and other members of the royal family.