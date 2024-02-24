This Is How the Older Brown Children from ‘Sister Wives’ Earn a Living

Exploring the Diverse Career Paths of the Older Brown Children from 'Sister Wives'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

In the realm of reality television, few families have grabbed the attention and curiosity of audiences quite like the Browns from Sister Wives. With their polygamist lifestyle and unique family dynamics, the Browns have become familiar faces in households across the country. However, as the children of the Brown family reach adulthood, fans are curious to learn more about their lives beyond the cameras and how they are molding their own paths in the world. While some reality TV stars choose to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, it may come as a surprise to many that none of the twelve Brown children who are now legally adults have opted for careers in the spotlight. Instead, they have embarked on diverse career journeys, flaunting their independence to succeed.

1. Leon Brown: Kody and Meri’s Child

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @leointhemountains

Leon Brown, the only child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown, has found satisfaction in nurturing professions. As a program manager at Promise South Salt Lake, Leon facilitates invaluable support to children through after-school programming and enrichment activities. Moreover, they work as a recreational assistant at a veteran’s home, demonstrating their commitment to serving others and making a positive impact in their community. They came out as trans and shared on Instagram, “Feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME. Reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence. we will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy. Like today, I spent some quality time outside, doing absolutely nothing & feeling grateful to exist as I am. and then I came home & watched fried green tomatoes because it was my favorite as a child... it’s little things like this that remind me we have always been here & we will always be here. being trans is a gift, one I love very much.”

2. Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison - Kody and Janelle's Kids

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @janellebrown117

Logan Brown, the eldest Brown sibling, has chosen a path away from the limelight. Rather than seeking fame, Logan works as a community development manager at a start-up company in Nevada. The second oldest child of Janelle Brown and Kody, Maddie Brown Bush, is a stay-at-home mother due to her daughter’s rare disorder. Hunter Brown, on the other hand, aspires to have a healthcare career as a registered nurse. After graduating from the Air Force Academy with a degree in Biology, Hunter enrolled in the graduate nursing program at Johns Hopkins University. Garrison Brown has embraced his entrepreneurial spirit by opening his own shop, Bob’s Floral. He sells tropical-themed apparel and colorful swimwear, flaunting his creativity and knack for business.

3. Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn - Kody and Christine's Children

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @christine_brownsw

Aspyn Brown Thompson, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody, has found her calling in both her career and philanthropic endeavors. As a store manager at Kendra Scott, a fine jewelry boutique, Aspyn oversees operations while also dedicating her time to fundraising for Autism Speaks. On the other hand, Mykelti Brow Padron has launched her own fashion-based business, Mykelti’s Whimsical Boutique, which is affiliated with LuLaRoe. Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, chose to serve his country by joining the National Guard and serves in the U.S. Army at the moment. Ysabel and Gwendlyn Brown, daughters of Kody and Christine, are both pursuing higher education.

4. Dayton, Aurora - Kody and Robyn's Kids

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @robyn_browns_nest

As per the reports of Screen Rant, Kody and Robyn Brown only have two children: Dayton and Aurora Brown. They are both college students at Northern Arizona University. Dayton is pursuing a triple major in marketing, information systems management, and management, while Aurora's academic path is still unfolding as she explores her interests and options. As the kids of the Brown family continue to navigate adulthood, their achievements serve as a testament to their individuality and ambition beyond the confines of reality television.