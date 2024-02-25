This is How the Dynamic Between Prince Charles and Princess Diana Changed Post Their Divorce

The post-divorce dynamics between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, have been much speculated about, especially given how tumultuous and public their split had been. After a difficult breakup in December 1992, the couple divorced in August 1996. They shared parenting duties of their kids until August 1997, when Diana and Dodi Fayed died in a vehicle accident in Paris. Even The Crown depicts the year leading up to their divorce and Diana's passing, including custody disputes and good-natured banter between the ex-couples.

The world saw a peek of the new Diana two years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. Reader's Digest claimed that Diana stunned everyone by showing up to an occasion in June 1994 wearing a gorgeous black outfit. Any follower of the royal family would naturally recognize that the clothing held special significance. Charles had finally acknowledged the affair in his tell-all documentary, which had aired earlier that day. Diana, therefore, pulled out her 'revenge dress' from her closet, accessorized it with an exquisite pearl choker, and glistened for the cameras.

Hugo Vickers, a royal specialist who has provided advice for The Crown, told TIME that Charles and Diana's relationship had "mellowed onto a more civilized plain. I won’t say they had suddenly become bosom friends but as is the case with many divorced parents, in time things settle down and it does not get more difficult.” He continued by saying that their shared interests and worry for their kids kept them bound to one another.

Tina Brown, a former editor of the New Yorker who also had a personal relationship with the late Princess and authored The Diana Chronicles, wrote, “At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they’d been for a very long time. Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together.”

It seems as though Diana's affection for Charles went beyond platonic bounds. Brown claimed Diana told her and Vogue editor Anna Wintour that 'she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her,' even though Diana seemed to be extremely lonely. That's not all, since the deceased royal allegedly stated that she was not entirely happy to be divorced since she believed she and Charles would have made an excellent team.

Divorce is tough on any child, but imagine witnessing your parents' arguments plastered across headlines worldwide. Princess Diana's split from Prince Charles deeply affected her relationship with young Prince William. Reports suggest she often turned to him for comfort, according to OK! Keep in mind that William was just a child then.

BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the magazine, "As her marriage collapsed, she would lean on William for support, and he would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying. William probably knew more about marital problems than any young boy should have to know." She added, "Diana was quite a volatile person and, even though she tried to protect both boys from the rows and upsets with Charles, she also turned to William for support."

Nonetheless, Brown noted that the relationship between Charles and Diana seemingly improved with time: "It was definitely calming down, the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies. And she had accepted Camilla. One thing she had finally done was really understand that Camilla was the love of his life, and there was just nothing she could do about it.”