The cast of Friends achieved legendary status, not just for their on-screen chemistry but also for their staggering paychecks. Matthew Perry, who recently passed away at the young age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest, pocketed a staggering $1 million per episode, marking a remarkable ascent from their initial earnings of $22,500 per episode when the series commenced, along with the rest of the cast.

Matthew Perry's net worth, reported by Celebrity Net Worth, was an impressive $120 million at the time of his untimely passing. However, behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Perry's financial journey was intricately woven with his candid battles against substance abuse. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released just a year before his passing, Perry peeled back the layers of his life, revealing the toll of going in and out of rehab, even amidst the pinnacle of Friends fame. The actor disclosed spending a staggering $7 million, later revised to $9 million, on treatments and surgeries in his relentless pursuit of sobriety.

In an interview with The New York Times, Perry candidly shared the magnitude of his journey, stating, "I've been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for thirty years, been to death's door." Despite the financial toll, Perry emphasized that the creative experience of being on Friends and the substantial earnings likely saved his life. The actor never shied away from revealing the fortunes earned from the most-viewed sitcom back then.

Perry also made sure that his stardom lent a helping hand to those suffering from drug abuse and leading lives in rehab. One of his notable real estate investments was a house in Malibu, which was transformed into a sober living facility named Perry House in 2013. However, he sold it two years later while admitting his dedication to relocating the facility for those fighting alcohol addiction.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry explained, "That was a Malibu beach house, and it was too expensive to run, and the business didn't really work. So we're looking at smaller places in Santa Monica and Studio City. I'm keeping the business going because I like it; it's a good way to help alcoholics." Perry's incredible financial legacy is not just about the millions earned on the set of Friends but also about his unwavering commitment to sobriety and the genuine desire to use his resources to make a positive impact in the lives of those struggling with addiction. The actor was successful in bringing genuine smiles on the faces of his fans in both his reel and real life, as he left a giant void nobody could fill.

