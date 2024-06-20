This is How Mary Trump Warned MAGA Voters by Calling Her Uncle Trump a ‘Death Candidate’

Mary L. Trump, author, and niece of former President Donald Trump took a jab at her uncle recently. In her latest newsletter, The Good In Us, Mary went on to call the business mogul a "pro-death party" leader. The piece title, "The Leader of the Pro-Death Party: It's not just the Guns," goes on to explain how Trump's election could lead to a death-spiral in the country.

The author and psychologist pointed at the Supreme Court's decision to uplift the ban on bump stocks, and how Trump welcomed the decision back in "Trump-era," as reported by HuffPost.

Commenting on it she wrote, "Well, for the first time in a long time, he said he respects a court decision. Then he bragged about getting the NRA’s endorsement." Mary continued as she stated, "As horrified as I am by the court’s decision — and I am very horrified — I’m also grateful to them for making it so clear what the election in November is all about: life or death. Friday’s decision—and Donald’s response to it—were powerful reminders that the leader of the Republicans is the death candidate." She concluded, "And my uncle is the death candidate. Let’s choose life, shall we?"

She critiqued how Trump had manipulated the rifle stocks post the Las Vegas massacre in 2017. Mary called it "one of the very, very few decent things the Trump administration managed to accomplish." She argued in the newsletter writing, "Back in February of this year, Donald said, “During my four years, nothing happened. And there was great pressure on me, having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn’t yield.”"

Sharing how it ended up catastrophically, she said, "And, with the exception of the bump stock ban, this is true. Las Vegas was followed by the Sutherland Springs church shooting that killed 26; the Parkland shooting that killed 17; the El Paso shooting that killed 23; and dozens of other mass shootings during his administration and he did, indeed, do nothing." The Trump niece has often expressed her disdain for the capricious actions of the Trump family and their involvement in American politics.

Sharing her disgust, Mary wrote how youngsters lost their lives. "Gun deaths are now the number one killer of American children. In a sane society, that would be enough to mobilize the vast majority of the electorate and their representatives to take urgent action. But in an end-stage democracy, not even the slaughter of 21 six-year-olds at Sandy Hook and 19 nine-, ten-, and eleven-year-olds at Uvalde was enough to make any Republicans care."

Juxtaposing the Trump era with increasing deaths and crimes Mary cited, "And how do we even begin to estimate the number of American women he has killed or will get killed with his increasingly extremist anti-choice stance and the Supreme Court rulings that embody it? How many will he kill with his fossil fuel corruption and climate change denialism?"

She strongly lambasted Trump as she asked important questions like, "How many has he killed with his calls for extremism and violence? And how many will die if he loses in November? How many more if he wins?"