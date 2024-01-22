This is How Many Instagram Followers Ariana Grande Lost Due to the Controversy Surrounding Her New Song

Ariana Grande made a comeback to the pop music realm, ending her prolonged break with a special treat for her fans in the form of the new single Yes, And? The track embodies the timeless essence that defines a typical Grande song. However, the release of this new single has stirred up controversy, leading to a reported loss of over 350,000 followers on social media for the singer, according to HuffPost. Despite the social media setback, Yes, And? made an impact, claiming the top spot on the Global Spotify Chart and amassing an impressive 11 million streams on its release day. The song's arrival also triggered a diverse range of reactions, adding an element of unpredictability to its reception.

The buzz surrounding the song primarily stems from its perceived reference to the controversy swirling around Grande's relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. In this musical offering, Grande takes a bold stand against her detractors and critics. Through cleverly suggestive lines, the singer aims to emphatically make her point. One of the lines in the song is, “Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?” Moreover, enthusiasts have observed that this particular line appears to be a nod to the critics who weighed in on Grande's relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The connection between Grande and Slater initially surfaced in July of the previous year, with reports suggesting that they were romantically involved. These speculations surfaced shortly after the announcement of Grande's separation from her now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and coincided with Slater's recent breakup with his pregnant wife, Lilly Jay.

The low-key nature of Grande's relationship with Slater has been heavily scrutinized due to his 'married' status at the time, contributing to a huge debate on the internet. The audience largely remained uneasy about this romantic involvement. Moreover, as the song climbed the charts, the term 'homewrecker' gained traction on social media. Fans are expressing skepticism due to the unclear timeline of their relationship and the concurrent divorces.

Oh, the humanity! Ariana Grande has lost a whopping 0.5% of her Instagram followers this month. It's a veritable social media catastrophe! I'm sure she's losing sleep over the fact that a few hundred thousand people have decided to stop following her on a photo-sharing app.… — Joe (@JoeMaristela) January 16, 2024

Insiders closely connected to Grande and Slater refuted rumors of infidelity, asserting that their romantic involvement only commenced after both had ended their respective relationships. Contrary to this, Jay, who welcomed her first child with Slater in August 2022, openly criticized Grande at the time, according to Page Six. On the other hand, the song's lyrics do not explicitly identify the subject of Grande's references. Nonetheless, widespread speculation suggests that she may be alluding to the controversy surrounding her relationship with Slater. Despite this, Grande has yet to respond to the criticism directed at her song.

ariana grande i’m sorry babe! i tried and tried and tried some more but that new song. pic.twitter.com/4sNwpWBtfT — — cam saint laurent — (@HUSBANDMATERlAL) January 14, 2024

Expressing frustration with people making assumptions about her life, Grande slammed many while reflecting on the challenges she faced in 2023. The second verse of the song strongly conveys that she has reached a point where she no longer concerns herself with others' opinions or judgments about her personal life. Unsurprisingly, the track quickly sparked widespread online discussions. Meanwhile, despite her reputation for openness with fans on social media, Grande has kept details about her relationship with Slater relatively private.

