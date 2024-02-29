Former President Donald J. Trump's surprise appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia stirred a mixed reaction from attendees, with cheers and boos echoing through the venue as he promoted his limited-edition line of gilded high-tops. Despite the crowd's divided response, one notable figure remained notably absent from the chorus of disapproval: Roman Sharf.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

Amid the commotion of the event, Sharf, a well-known watch dealer celebrated for his collection of luxury timepieces, seized the opportunity to acquire an autographed pair of Trump's "Never Surrender" sneakers. Placing a winning bid of $9,000 through an auction hosted on the Whatnot app, Sharf secured the sought-after footwear, which promptly sold out despite disclaimers on the official website distancing the product from Trump's direct involvement in its design and distribution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Sharf | CEO of Luxury Bazaar (@romansharf)

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," remarked Trump to the assembled crowd amidst the backdrop of both admiration and dissent when he introduced the pair of sneakers. The shoes themselves bore 'patriotic' motifs, with an American flag design adorning each ankle alongside prominent "T" embossments on the tongue and sides. Following the event, Trump extended a lunch invitation to Sharf after he became the proud owner of the footwear. A casual conversation over Caesar salad and chicken noodle soup ensued, devoid of any political agenda or discussion about international affairs, much to the disappointment of Sharf's rabbi, who had inquired about the situation in Israel, per The New York Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Sharf | CEO of Luxury Bazaar (@romansharf)

However, not all attention surrounding Sharf's sneaker acquisition was positive. An article in The Daily Mail sparked online controversy by labeling Sharf as a 'Russian oligarch' with a penchant for 'MAGA mania.' Sharf swiftly refuted these claims, recounting his humble beginnings as a 13-year-old immigrant arriving in the United States with $4 in his pocket alongside his father, stepmother, and older sister in 1988, preceding Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. Sharf reflected on his father's journey while also underscoring the immigrant experience that shaped his own trajectory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

With the dust settling on Sneaker Con's unexpected turn of events, Sharf's acquisition stands as a testament to the convergence of fashion, politics, and celebrity culture in today's hyper-connected world. Expressing his strong opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sharf voiced his confusion over President Vladimir V. Putin's objectives, stating, "I don't even understand his goal." Sharf holds the view that Trump, given his status as a former President, has the capacity to significantly impact the resolution of the conflict. Sharf is of the opinion that Trump's experience and influence could be harnessed to facilitate peace talks between the parties involved, ultimately leading to a mutually agreeable resolution to end the hostilities.