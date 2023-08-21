Taylor Swift Is Now the Subject of a Psychology Course at Arizona State University

Taylor Swift, 33, is the subject of a credit-bearing elective at Arizona State University. This is the first semester that the Psychology of Taylor Swift course has been offered on the Tempe, Arizona, campus. Ph.D. candidate Alexandra Wormley is leading the class, and she intends to facilitate deep discussions that introduce students to more complex psychological ideas.

"The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge," Wormley said when it became public knowledge that the Snow on the Beach singer makes $6 million per month from the streaming of her songs. "The class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike her," she hastened to clarify, "we want to be able to learn about psychology."

In a more scholarly take on "What Would Taylor Swift Do?" the syllabus will be based on ideas from her music, including those of family, friendship, celebrity, and more. According to ASU News, though it was meant as a joke at first, the course soon proved to be a brilliant exploration of social psychology. Wormley's research assistants joked that they would want to enroll in a course on the Lavender Haze singer shortly after her March performances in Glendale, Arizona. Wormley added, "I liked the idea and jokingly made a rough outline of what that sort, of course, might look like. I pitched it to my department, and apparently, they liked it!"

The format of the course will reportedly mirror that of Swift's Era's Tour; each week will center on a different topic from one of Swift's Anti-Hero albums. Wormley told the outlet, "We will be doing deep dives into very specific topics so that students have some expertise in each of these areas by the end of each week. I find this method of learning much more engaging than survey courses that have to cover every topic within a semester. Each week, I will connect a theme from a Swift album to a topic in social psychology."

Further elaborating on her point, the Ph.D. student said, "Taylor’s sixth album, Reputation, is her comeback after disappearing from the spotlight due to conflicts with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She enacts her revenge on them — and the broader media landscape — by dropping an incredibly successful album along with a stadium tour." Wormley said that although everyone knows about the concept of revenge, not many people actually understand the social psychology behind it. The workshop will not "be a three-hour fan club meeting," as Wormley jumped to add, and she's hoping someone who isn't a fan of the Karma singer enrolls. She said, "The class will be much more engaging if we can challenge ourselves to think from other perspectives, like that of a Taylor Swift hater. I have provided students with some websites and YouTube videos that provide background, but I do not presume any prior knowledge about Taylor Swift in my lectures."

