This Actor Was Surprised When He Got to Know That He's Related to King Charles III

In a surprising twist, US actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk found out about his unexpected connection to King Charles III when he recently appeared on the latest season of Finding Your Roots. Despite Odenkirk's earlier assertion that he wasn't a fan of monarchy, the revelation unfolded, leaving him astonished. According to Mirror, the actor was taken aback when he learned that he and Charles are distant 11th cousins, describing the connection as downright crazy. The show's host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., traced Odenkirk's family roots back five generations to Friedrich Carl Steinholz, his fifth great-grandfather born in Plön, Germany in 1755.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison

Born to Maria Catharina and the Duke of Plon out of wedlock, he had intricate ties to various royal families across Europe due to intermarriage within the aristocracy. Before knowing this, Odenkirk said, “I’m an American, I’m not a monarchist." According to The Standard, he further added, “You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

sounds intriguing! Discovering a royal connection can be quite surprising. What’s your take on this revelation ! — Cassie 💞 (@cassie_messyxo) January 29, 2024

In a plot twist, Gates stepped in to reveal the surprise that Odenkirk and Charles were 11th cousins. This revelation prompted Odenkirk to shift his stance in an instant. He said, "Well maybe I'll change my mind on that." Engaging in a light-hearted banter, the two exchanged playful remarks, as Gates teased Odenkirk for playfully poking fun at his recently discovered family ties. Gates said, "How they make a living. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You ain't been royal for more than five minutes!" Catch the episode featuring Odenkirk on Finding Your Roots, set to premiere on PBS on January 30.

“That is crazy!”



EXCLUSIVE: Bob Odenkirk Shocked to Learn He’s Related to King Charles III



Watch: https://t.co/UiabGC3mt9 pic.twitter.com/QS5UUFxNZv — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 29, 2024

Queen Camilla stood by Charles's side as he was discharged from the hospital, receiving support after undergoing prostate treatment. The monarch, with a smile on his face, waved to well-wishers following his three-night stay. The procedure aimed to address an enlarged prostate. The Buckingham Palace statement said, "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation. He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit."

"Edward Norton discovered that he's related to Pocahontas and-" Am I the only one who thought Edward Norton was British? pic.twitter.com/cPXfIPLgKy — Not pregnant just eating good.. (@I_Hate_Ted_Cruz) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that Gates has been no stranger to unveiling extraordinary connections between celebrities and historical icons. An example came up in January 2023 when Edward Norton took the stage on an episode of Finding Your Roots. He discovered that Pocahontas was his 12th great-grandmother. Guiding Norton through this unexpected revelation, Gates delved into Norton's family history, revealing a connection that could be traced back to John Rolfe, an English settler who famously married Pocahontas. Norton was amazed by this surprise familial link to a prominent historical figure. This added yet another fascinating chapter to the narrative of celebrity ancestry on the show.