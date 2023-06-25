These 'Unsellable' Celebrity Homes of John Travolta, Jennifer Lopez and More Struggle to Find Buyers

Celebrity homes can be true marvels of architecture. Regardless of the interior designer of the home, each one stands tall and unique and has its own signature style. Modern designs, accents, and the tones of houses have certainly evolved through the years and have often transcended from one form of excellence to another with pure brilliance and decadence.

What makes these homes a masterpiece, besides being celebrity-owned, is their location and the facilities included with the house. Even though all of these stunning marvels can make anyone go gaga with admiration, there are still some that haven't found anyone to buy these homes. According to Love Property, here are some of the most famous personalities in the world whose homes still remain without a buyer:

John Travolta's Maine Island Estate:

Image Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

John Travolta is best known for his suave roles and acclaimed acting skills, and his real estate portfolio exhibits just that. This stunning home located on Maine Island is a reflection of a plethora of colors and positive energy that radiates a certain warmth. Its interiors may appear peculiar to some, but it's a masterpiece by itself.

Image Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

The home boasts several Victorian-era themed furniture and prints followed by a touch of modernity and elegance. This 48-acre estate, though possibly similar to "Alice Through The Looking Glass," has an estimated value of $5 million — a value that experienced a slight increase since last year as it entered the real estate market for $4.25 million. A noteworthy point, however, is that this particular property was taken out of the Sotheby's website leaving dozens wondering about the actual status of the home's ownership details.

Michael B Jordans Illinois Mansion:

Image Credit: Compass

The legendary basketball player and king of the air on the court Michael B Jordan has certainly created a depth of impact in his career and left massive shoes to fill for future basketball players. Just as he's made a signature impact on his fans, his mansion too has created quite the buzz on the market for being practically flawless.

Image credit: Compass

Given the fact that the breathtaking mansion is owned by a basketball player, it has a top-notch court truly perfect to actually host an authentic match in. Although it is located at the heart of Bel Air and has an initial estimated value of nearly $30 million, it's currently on the market for $14 million. This particular mansion, fit for royalty, has been on the market for a staggering 9 years!

Jennifer Lopez's New York Penthouse:

Image Credit: The Modlin Group

Jennifer Lopez has garnered success, glamor and fame through sheer hard work and determination. From dazzling fans with her melodious vocals to her authentic and raw performances on stage, it's no doubt that JLo would have impeccable taste when it comes to real estate. Her penthouse brings "white noise" to life with its dextrous interiors dripping with panache and style.

Image Credit: The Modlin Group

The furnishings, illumination, and ventilation have been given extreme thought and dedication. This home is located in the Big Apple and is estimated at $26 million, bought for $20 million by the songstress. Although it's in a prime location just a few feet away from Maddison Square, it didn't receive any attractive offers and was suddenly removed from the market.

Frank Sinatra's Cabin In The Mountains:

Image Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Frank Sinatra was one of history's greatest musical prodigies and gifts to the music industry. His deep mellow voice simply melted the hearts of millions of fans during the 20th century and after. Like his musical legacy, his retreat in the mountains of Palm Springs still remains evergreen. This particular cabin boasts rustic furnishings and designs throughout.

Image Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Carefully tailored to suit Sinatra's vision, the home is a blast from the past. However, it still looks earthen and is a unique reservoir of a somewhat lost art for interior design. The home is called Villa Magio and is named after a character Sinatra played in "From Here To Eternity." It has an estimated value of nearly $5 million but in 2015, its price dropped to $3.9 million. To this date, the home hasn't been purchased.

Celine Dion's Jupiter Island Mansion:

Image Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

Celine Dion is known for her stunning and harmonious vocal range that still remains unmatched to this day. Her song "My Heart Will Go On" still echoes in everybody's memory and has become a love anthem.

Her mansion is more than just an average humble abode. It is truly a haven for anyone who wants to enjoy a slice of luxury amid a tropical gateway. Located on the vibrant side of Florida, this home mirrors Dion's taste for elegance, grace, and ethereal beauty.

Image Credit: Sotheby's International Realty

The home includes a stunning array of facilities from a sublime view of the ocean all the way to a resort-style water slide. It truly has everything one needs to unwind. She initially attempted to sell the property for a whopping $72 million in 2015. However, as the years went by, the abode's price stooped low to $28 million. This lavish home too remains without a buyer after all these years.

Pierce Brosnan's Malibu Beach House:

Image Credit: Compass | Chris Cortazzo

This heartthrob took Hollywood by storm since he played the suave and deadly James Bond or Agent 007 in several Bond films. His charisma, relaxed demeanor, and spot-on acting have rendered him one of the best and most gifted actors in Hollywood. Just like Brosnan, his real estate game reflects the naturally gifted instinct for style and panache. This breathtaking beach house is indeed one of the best homes still available on the market.

Image Credit: Compass | Chris Cortazzo

Its ethos is deeply inspired by an authentic beach home, where relaxation meets luxury. From interiors that boast royal shades like deep plum and pearl white, and accents of wood that surround the home, this abode is a perfect destination to truly relax and unwind. Because of its awe-inspired interiors and luxe amenities within the home, Brosnan put the home on the market with a hefty tag of $100 million. However, after its taxes were assessed, the total estimated value for it to be sold since last year came to be $8.9 million.

