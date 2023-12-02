These Are the Top 7 Moments When Celebs Have Been Called Out By Their Own Children

Take a Look at The 7 Most Savage Moments Children Have Called Out Their Celeb Parents

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Selena Gomez is Only Casually Dating, Apparently Has No Plans for a Serious Relationship Soon

Who said drama only reigned on reality television series such as The Kardashians? While the show captures the family’s unique dynamic, involving some drama, it also thrives in the lives of other celebrities. The only difference is that not much is known concerning the matter. However, while a generation of Boomers continues to grow in their awesomeness, it appears that Millenials and Gen-Z celeb kids are just as savvy and cool as their parents. While the reality television series has put Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West in the spotlight for her savage roasts, there have been many times in the past when other celeb children have roasted their parents on camera. Take a look at the 7 best moments in the past involving the hilarious combination of celeb parents and their kids caught in a bittersweet altercation, reports Buzzfeed.

1. Penelope Disick Called Out Scott Disick on His Love Life

Image Source: Hulu

Scott Disick is known to be a very doting and protective father, especially when it comes to his daughter Penelope. Disick often flaunts pretty heartwarming memories with his daughter on Instagram, insinuating they have a strong bond. However, in an episode of The Kardashians, the fact that they can literally talk about everything was made quite clear. In a conversation involving Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and her father, Penelope was asked to share a few pearls of wisdom about whom her father should date. When asked if he could date a woman in her 20s, Penelope had but one response: “No! 20s?! You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19!" This subtle burn was something fans haven’t stopped gushing about to date!

Also Read: When Kevin Costner Claimed His Wife, Who is 19 Years Younger to Him, Won’t ‘Look Elsewhere'

2. North West Called Out Kim Kardashian's 'Video Voice' on Instagram

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Also Read: Brad Pitt Seeks Mediation for Family Reconciliation After Son’s Candid Social Media Post

Kim Kardashian and North West are known to be quite close as mother and daughter and often appear together on her Instagram. The mother of four greatly encourages her daughter to pursue her heart’s desires; whether it's dance, art, or fashion, Kardashian does her absolute best to support her. However, it appears that while the world often knows the sweet little North, who is often shielded from paparazzi, North featured on The Kardashians proves how grown up she is now [a bittersweet moment for fans of the show]. The pre-teen often roasts her mom on Instagram…But the moment she called her out in an Instagram video for “changing her voice” while recording remains the most noteworthy of all! In an Instagram story, North asked her mother, “Why do you talk differently for your videos?” Kim asked: “What do you mean?” To this, she mimicked her mother’s voice hilariously as best she could in a higher pitch than usual: “Guys! So today I got this…”

3. Alec Baldwin Got Called Out for Calling his Daughter Ireland a 'Pig' in A Voicemail

Image Source: YouTube | @comedycentraluk

Alec Baldwin is renowned for his killer voice-acting skills in the famous animated movie Boss Baby. However, he’s a family man and loves all his eight children; he shares seven with his current wife Hilaria Baldwin, and his oldest daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. Whenever he is in public with his kids, Baldwin is truly an amazing father, just chilling and vibing with them. However, when it comes to his daughter, Ireland. There might’ve been hiccups in their relationship. But, she didn’t forget to call him out on it when the time came. Back in 2019, a voicemail featuring Baldwin addressing his 11-year-old daughter Ireland as a “thoughtless little pig” went completely viral. During a segment for Comedy Central UK, she made sure to throw shade at this incident. With a smug look on her face, she introduced herself to her father, who was heartily laughing, and then went on to say, “It’s so good to be here. I almost didn’t even know about it because I haven’t checked my voicemails from my dad from the last 12 years or something.” This made Baldwin slightly rueful. Concerning the incident, he profusely apologized for it on The View later that year and claimed that despite the voicemail, he has a “great relationship” with Ireland.

4. Miley Cyrus Gave an 'Hour' for Billy Ray Cyrus to Tell The Truth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

Ever since country singer Billy Ray Cyrus first introduced his daughter to the world in the 90s to Hannah Montana days and until today, it was very evident that this father-daughter duo were very close with each other. The two have practically been inseparable and share a loving bond without any issues until today. Whether it's music or life in general, the Cyrus family is known to be close-knit and support each other through the good and the bad. But who knew that in 2013, Miley would actually “threaten” her dad on X, formerly Twitter, just weeks after his divorce from ex-wife Trish was filed? As reported by Celebitchy, the since-deleted tweet included a picture of her father and actress Dylis Croman side by side. She wrote, “Since you won’t reply to my texts, I’m giving you an hour to tell the truth, or I’ll tell it for you.” This message made it clear that there are some instances with her father in which Miley wouldn’t be afraid to call him out, especially if it involved her mother.

5. Apple Martin Called Out Her Mom Gwenyth Paltrow for Posting Her Picture Without Consent

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by GVK

Gwenyth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, whom she shares with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, are known to have an adorable relationship with each other. While Paltrow herself is savage by nature, it seems the ‘Apple’ doesn’t fall far from the tree [pun intended]. Like her mother, who doesn’t mince words and is known to be bubbly yet blunt, Apple didn’t hesitate to voice her concerns on social media at just 14 years old. According to sources from The Guardian, in an Instagram Post on her mother’s account, Paltrow featured a picture of Apple with ski goggles, looking adorable! This didn’t seem to sit well with her daughter, who decided to call her out on the matter. In a now-deleted comment, Apple said, "Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.” Paltrow was momentarily dumbstruck but retorted by claiming that her face “wasn’t even seen."

6. Another Case of Posting 'Childhood Pictures' Without Consent

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Dakota Johnson is gearing up for the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, which is speculated to be a blockbuster due to its cast, graphics, and storyline. While she is known to be a very private and reserved person in general, whenever in public, Johnson is quite photogenic and appears quite comfortable around paparazzi. However, when it came to her childhood photographs being shared online, it seemed to really irk her. These pictures featuring Johnson from the best years of her life were shared by none other than her mom, Melanie Griffith, around last year. And so, in 2022, during a segment of The Late Night Show with James Corden, she made it evidently clear by calling her mom out on the show about sharing those pictures in the first place. Johnson claimed: “I become like a 12-year-old, and I’m like, ‘Mom you can’t do that.’ We’ve had this conversation so many times! She doesn’t care.” Well, regardless, perhaps like a fan, Griffith too is proud of how far Johnson has come in her career and probably won’t take her childhood pictures down anytime soon.

7. Kaia Gerber Calls Out Cindy Crawford For This Steamy Picture 'Without' Her Dad

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Cindy Crawford is a renowned model and American actress best known for her role in the 1995 classic Catwalk. The model has since been propelled to fame and secured many prestigious modeling deals, making her a veteran in the industry, looking as gorgeous as ever. Although she’s been a career-focused woman, she’s an equally loving mother to her daughter, Kaia Gerber, whom she shares with businessman Rande Gerber. Like her mother, Kaia is also a budding model in the industry and is blooming and thriving in it. As People reported in 2018, on viewing her mom’s Instagram Post, Kaia had some rather mixed opinions. The post featured a rather steamy picture from a photo shoot with a male model in his undergarments. Kaia was quick to take to the comment section of her mother’s post, calling her out on posing with someone who isn’t her dad. She wrote: “MOM! Where’s dad?”

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Passionate About Keeping ‘The Kardashians’ Going For ‘10 More Years,' But Daughters Disagree

Take a Look at Blake Shelton and Wife Gwen Stefani’s Nastiest Fight Ever Since ‘The Voice'