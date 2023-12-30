Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the happening duo of the Kansas City Chiefs, showcased their holiday spirit by pampering their teammates with extravagant Christmas gifts. The latest episode of Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, spilled the beans on the generous presents exchanged within the Chiefs’ ranks. In a surprising move, Mahomes, the team’s star quarterback, gifted the entire Chiefs offensive line personalized electric golf carts. Each cart was customized with the player’s name and number, creating a unique experience.

"Pat got the entire Chiefs offensive line golf carts, which was pretty sweet, I was trying to get out of the parking lot, I think it was last Thursday, and everybody is just flying around. Those things are street legal, so everybody's going about 35 miles per hour," Kelce revealed.

As per People, in a video shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram, the team’s caption highlighted Mahomes’ gesture, "QB1 took care of the guys who keep him clean 🎁." The striking picture showed the offensive line amusingly navigating the streets in their vibrant red vehicles. On the other hand, Kelce contributed his own unique style to the holiday festivities. Rather than opting for conventional presents, Kelce decided to gift each teammate a velour jumpsuit. "Got everybody velour jumpsuits, Nice cozy, comfy, everybody can just, this winter, just enjoy a nice velour top and bottom. Just a hoodie and sweatpants, man. It's so good."He collaborated with luxury sportswear designer Daniel Patrick.

During the podcast, Jason humorously added, “I don't know why, I don't like velour,” prompting his brother to giggle and say, “I got you one too.” To which Jason exclaimed, "Actually if it’s from you, I’ll like it.”

As per ET, the light-hearted banter emphasized the camaraderie and joy shared among the teammates. While the Chiefs faced a problematic and challenging Christmas Day game, the spirit of giving and brotherhood remained strong. Mahomes and Kelce’s generous gestures portrayed the bond among teammates and added an extra layer of warmth to the holiday season.

As the NFL season moves ahead, these heartfelt moments contribute to the bond and chemistry that are quintessential for a successful team. Along with the Chiefs’ festivities, the podcast episode touched on Jason’s celebration with the Philadelphia Eagles. From a white elephant gift exchange featuring a flamethrower to quarterback Jalen Hurts gifting a stylish watch, the holiday vibes brought joy and happiness to NFL players both on and off the field.

While each player had a different experience on Christmas Day – Jason's Eagles secured a victory, and Kelce's Chiefs faced a tough loss – the shared moments of gift-giving and celebration created lasting memories for these NFL stars. The holiday spirit, marked by extravagant gifts and playful banter, reflected the bonds that go beyond the gridiron for these professional athletes.

