These 8 Celebrity Weddings Are the Pinnacle of Extravagance

Image Source: Getty Images | Top: (Left to Right): Gotham, John Shearer | Bottom: (Left to Right): Robert Evans, Ethan Miller

In the realm of high-profile celebrity unions, weddings transcend mere celebrations of love, transforming into extravagant showcases of opulence. From royal unions to Hollywood’s A-listers, these weddings stand as bedazzled spectacles, leaving everyone in awe of the sheer extravagance that accompanies fame and fortune. Moreover, weddings are one of the greatest expenses in any couple’s life, and as per Vogue, these nuptials, marked by their glamour and excess, offer a glimpse into the realm of celebrity celebrations where budgets are no obstacle to creating a truly unforgettable day.

1. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas (2000) - $2.1 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnaldo Magnani

At the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, this special wedding began with a 40-person choir and special performances by Jimmy Buffett and Art Garfunkel. Wedding guests included Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, and Whoopi Goldberg. As per People, Douglas recalled their meet cute, exclaiming, "I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman." He asked Zeta-Jones, "By chance do you want to come back and have a nightcap? You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." Douglas recalled Zeta-Jones saying, "You know I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (2018) - $1.2 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

The ceremony occurred at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and this iconic wedding extravaganza spanned for days, with Chopra donning several elaborate gowns. The estimated $1.2 million budget catered to 200 family members and close friends from around the globe. Regarding the magical day, Chopra told People, "Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me. As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect."

3. Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011) - $49 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

With cakes costing over $115,000 each, $1.6 million for flowers, and Princess Kate’s Alexander McQueen gown exceeding $500,000, this royal spectacle’s cost of $49 million labels it among the most expensive weddings. Sarah Burton, who created the iconic dress for Middleton, asserted, “It has been the experience of a lifetime to work with Catherine Middleton to create her wedding dress, and I have enjoyed every moment of it, it was such an incredible honor to be asked, and I am so proud of what we and the Alexander McQueen team have created. I am delighted that the dress represents the best of British craftsmanship.”

4. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin (2014) - $6.7 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Fuller

The picture-perfect wedding of Clooney and Alamuddin facilitated lavish accommodation for A-List guests. They booked 95 rooms at the iconic Cipriani Hotel, decorated with opulent floral arrangements and Casamigos tequila in abundance. Recalling the wedding day, Clooney said, "We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it but eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God! Once people got wind of it, it became an event. We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved,"

5. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2014) - $4.1 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alan Chapman

In Florence, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West organized a wedding that grabbed global attention. The $4.1 million wedding was the most-liked Instagram picture for the longest time. As per ET, in a throwback picture on Instagram, she wrote, "This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy, we flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the aisle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

6. David Beckham and Victoria Adams (1999) - $1.1 million (in 1999)

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

They got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, and this power couple’s 1999 wedding featured Victoria Beckham in a lavish Vera Wang gown with a six-meter train and a golden tiara. In an interview, Victoria shared, "It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did, I think it was a naiveté then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

7. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (2006) - $4.4 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Within the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Italy, iconic Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes exchanged vows in a traditional Scientology ceremony. The star-studded immaculate guest list included Jennifer Lopez, Brooke Shields, and John Travolta, with Holmes flaunting a lace Giorgio Armani gown. As per E! News, Holmes said in an interview, “I think every little girl dreams about [her wedding], I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise. So let it be written, so let it be done."

8. Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto (2013) - $14.6 million

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's 2013 wedding to model Yvette Prieto in Florida was a star-studded event, drawing A-listers from the sporting world and beyond. The reception, held at the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, featured one of the largest tents in wedding history, surpassing the size of Jordan’s house. Jordan proposed to Prieto in 2011, and they started planning their dream wedding. Regarding the wedding, a source shared, "They've been planning for months and months. He wanted to give Yvette everything she's ever wanted."

