These 7 Little-Known Facts About Prince Harry May Surprise You!

7 things you probably did not know about the Duke of Sussex's life

Throughout his whole childhood, Prince Harry has been in the spotlight; however, in recent years, this attention has intensified even more because of the media's constant emphasis on him and his spouse, Meghan Markle. Despite resigning from his position as a senior member of the royal family, he retained his dukedom and princely titles. As such, many lesser-known facts concerning the Duke of Sussex have been overlooked in the constant flurry of journalistic rumors and conjecture. How many of these seven unexpected details about the youngest son of King Charles III and Princess Diana do you know about?

1. Harry secretly married Meghan Markle days before their public wedding

Three days before their royal wedding, Markle and Prince Harry had discreetly sealed the knot, as they disclosed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. As per Huffpost, Markle revealed at the time, "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. We called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look ― this thing, this spectacle is for the world.’ But we want our union between us ― so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

2. Harry made an expedition to the South Pole

In 2013, the daring Prince and twelve injured military members from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the British Commonwealth completed a 200-mile journey to the South Pole. The director of the expedition changed the original plan for the event from a national competition to a team effort since the challenging weather rendered racing too risky. In a video from the South Pole that BBC News released, the Duke said, "All in all, mission success." It's worth noting that while participating in a comparable 2011 voyage to the North Pole, Harry had to depart early to attend his brother Prince William's wedding.

3. He's not a Twitter fan

Everyone has a preferred social networking site, whether it's for laughing or learning about current events across the globe. Still, there are other social media sites that people detest, and Prince Harry is not fond of Twitter. The Things claimed that since January 2021, Prince Harry and Markle have not used social media. Although she had her social media accounts before she married Prince Harry, it all changed when they became subject to trolls and hatred online. The royal family had set up a joint Instagram account for the couple, but after they announced their departure, there were notably fewer pictures of the pair.

4. 'Harry' is not his real name

On September 15, 1984, Prince Harry was born into the royal family of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. The pair said at the time that Harry would be his family's and friends' nickname, but Prince Henry is actually his real name. (It makes sense, given Harry is a frequent nickname for those who go by Henry). In fact, his actual name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David; Harry is only a colloquial moniker. Moreover, 'Prince Henry of Wales' was the name used on his wedding invites. It's interesting to note that if Harry ever became king, he would become King Henry IX—the first with that name since King Henry VIII beheaded his wife.

5. He last spoke to Princess Diana on the day of her demise

While Prince Harry and Prince William were vacationing with their relatives in Paris, Princess Diana spoke to them, only to pass away in an accident later that day. Prince Harry recalled in the HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, "I can't really necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was." He added, "If I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things I would have said to her … how differently that conversation would have panned out had I had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."

6. The Prince abstains from pizza

It seems that Harry has a strange food aversion—he doesn't seem to like pizza. Once, Harry declined a student's offer of deep-dish pizza in Chicago during a 2017 visit to the United States. The Duke of Sussex clarified that he often avoids the traditional American meal since he doesn't think it's very good, but he did make an exception once (in recent times). When talking to the students of Hyde Park Academy (in the Windy City), he stated, "I don’t even eat pizza anymore. But I had pizza last night. We had deep dish and thin crust." In 2015, Darren McGrady, a former chef at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, revealed to People that when Harry and his elder brother Prince William were younger, they substituted their nanny's dinner letter with one they wrote themselves, asking for pizza.

7. The Duke of Sussex loves being a father

Prince Harry expressed his desire for children even before his wife, Markle, became pregnant with their first child, Archie. Harry adores Archie, and he and Markle also have a daughter, Lilibet. As reported by Harpers Bazaar, Harry opened up about fatherhood and said, "It leaves me in the position how as a father, I have two kids of my own, making sure that I smother them with love and affection." Then he made the joke; Prince Harry stated he didn't 'smother them to the point that they're trying to get away.' He further added, "But in the sense that I as a father feel a huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas or negative experiences I've had. And that's work, that's putting in the work, and daily, being conscious of my behavior, of my reactions to both of my kids."