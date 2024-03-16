These 7 Incredibly Talented Actors Have Surprisingly Never Won an Oscar

These Outstanding 7 Celebrities Who Have Been Snubbed by the Academy

Many critics have felt that there is a lengthy tradition of the Academy Awards ignoring some incredible industry members. Although certain A-lister celebrities have achieved phenomenal success in their careers, they have been continuously overlooked, even after receiving several Oscar nominations. Considering the prestige and recognition that comes with this award, many fans have been constantly disappointed to see their favorite actors losing out on winning an Oscar. If you're wondering which top actors have been sidestepped for the award despite their widespread and critical praise, then you're in the right place: we have compiled a list of 7 such personalities.

1. Liam Neeson

Despite Darkman's (1990) lackluster box office performance, Liam Neeson went on to have a lengthy and successful career in Hollywood. In Steven Spielberg's Holocaust film Schindler's List (1993), Neeson played Oskar Schindler, a role that defined his career and earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor nomination. The movie was hugely popular and is regarded as one of the finest movies to have come out of Hollywood. Although he did not receive the much-coveted award, Neeson's part in the Taken franchise brought him international recognition.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson gained critical acclaim for his role in Jungle Fever in 1991. The NY Times also credited his work as 'the man who became his own genre' in the entertainment industry. However, his most recognized role as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 crime thriller Pulp Fiction failed to win him an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. Years later, he was snubbed again for his memorable role in 2015’s The Hateful Eight. As per Variety, Jackson confessed in 2022 that he should have defeated Martin Landau ("Ed Wood") to win the 1995 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor. The Shaft actor revealed in a recent interview with Vulture that Joel Schumacher's 1996 legal drama A Time to Kill robbed him of a second opportunity to win an Oscar a few years later. “The things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar. Really, motherfuckers? You just took that shit from me?” Jackson said.

3. Stanley Tucci

Despite a celebrated acting career marked by Tony, Grammy, and Oscar nominations, as well as four Emmy victories, Stanley Tucci remains empty-handed when it comes to gaining an Oscar win. Tucci is most remembered for his roles as Julia Child's husband, Paul Child, in Julie & Julia and as a cunning child killer in The Lovely Bones. He received an Oscar nod in 2010 for playing the diabolic killer but never won the award. As per Screen Rant, even though the movie did very well, Tucci revealed that he felt 'horrible' throughout the period and that filming was challenging for him. Even though he was nominated for an Oscar, Tucci declared that he would never play George Harvey again.

4. Sigourney Weaver

In 1988, as per The Telegraph, Sigourney Weaver was nominated for two Academy Awards: Supporting Actress for Working Girl, which seemed like a perfect consolation prize (she won both Golden Globes), and Best Actress for Gorillas in the Mist, which she lost to Jodie Foster. With these nominations, she also became the fifth actor in history to be nominated for two acting awards in the same year. However, she went home empty-handed during that Oscar season. "Today it's fashionable to give the Oscar to a small movie that nobody saw," Weaver said in 2010 when James Cameron did not win an Oscar for his magnanimous hit Avatar, as reported by The Guardian.

5. Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen has gained respect and acclaim all around the world for his compelling classics as well as performance-based parts in the horror/mystery Gods and Monsters and the epic drama Lord of the Rings. As per Vogue, he received two Academy Award nominations; the first came from his portrayal of James Whale in Gods and Monsters (1998) in the Best Actor category. For his portrayal of Gandalf the Grey in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), he received a second nomination for Best Supporting Actor. But alas, he did not win. As per The Guardian, McKellen questioned the Academy's choices by asking, "Why has no openly gay man ever won the Best Actor Oscar?"

6. Annette Bening

Throughout her career, actress Annette Bening, who has been nominated for five Academy Awards, has received a ton of critical praise. Bening garnered her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her breakthrough role in The Grifters. In 1999, she was nominated for the Best Actress category for American Beauty; in 2004, again in the same category for Being Julia; in 2010, for her role in The Kids Are All Right; and in 2023, for her role in Nyad. As per CNN, Bening appreciated the audience for their constant support and concern over her not winning the coveted award. “I appreciate your rage, I applaud your rage, I support your rage,” she said. She doesn’t, however, 'live in rage,' she added.

7. Glenn Close

Legendary actress Glenn Close has received close to eight Academy Award nominations since 1983, four of them for supporting parts in Hillbilly Elegy, The Big Chill, The Natural, and The World According to Garp. The others were for leading roles in Albert Knobbs's Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, and Fatal Attraction. Due to her remarkable role in The Wife, she was considered the front-runner for Best Actress in 2019. However, Olivia Colman of The Favourite won the award; during her winning speech, Colman apologized to Close. Colman remarked, "This is not how I wanted it to be. You've been my idol for so long. And you're wonderful, and I adore you so much," as per Time. In 2021, Close told The Associated Press, “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser. Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honored for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?” she said. “And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?’ And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?’ Forget it. It’s not what it’s about.”