Whoopi Goldberg Updates Fans on Her Health Status on ‘The View’s New Season: “I’ll Be Back Soon!”

The View fans were left concerned after Joy Behar announced the reason for moderator Whoopi Goldberg's absence from the premiere of the 27th season. As per Behar, the Sister Act actress has been down with COVID a third time in a row. The award-winning author mentioned that although it is concerning, fans needn’t worry as she was at the tail end of it. Shortly after, Goldberg broke her silence on her health condition by sending a video of herself to the show to reassure her fans that she was doing well, as per Cinemablend.

The Ghost actress shared a humor-filled video of herself appearing a tad bit tired yet healthy. She gently took off her mask to talk with a chirpy tone in her voice and a determined look in her eyes. “In spite of everything you’ve heard - and let me just make sure you all know that it’s actually me.” She then removed the mask to confirm her identity to fans and gestured to herself saying, “See, it’s me.” Goldberg went on to explain her whereabouts and what she’s been up to while being absent from the show. “I am not at Burning Man. I am not still in Italy. I am not, you know doing stuff,”

The actress explained that she wasn't “trying to change the outcome of the election,” and shut down any such accusations in the video. As Behar mentioned, she confirmed the status of her health, “I just have COVID… I’m still testing positive apparently,” said Goldberg with optimism. The actress went on to provide details about the conditions she needs to meet before she can get back to being the bubbly and loving host on the show. “I have to have a clear test before I can come back, so it might be a couple of days,” said The Deep End actress in elaboration.

Goldberg further expressed her excitement on noticing a few interior design changes such as the stunning new table and the comfier seats and of course anticipated meeting her fellow co-hosts. “I’m really thrilled to see all the beautiful new desks. I’m really thrilled to see all the beautiful women, You girls look great and I can’t wait to get back and hang out,” expressed the actress with glee in her voice as she fondly looks forward to making a comeback on the show.

She had a heartwarming and funny conclusion to the video as she noted what she’d be doing until receiving a green signal to get back to work. until then, it's me and my mask, and I’m sort of confined to my room, as she let out a hearty laugh.

“I’ve never been sent to my room like this at this age, but I’ve been confined to my room,” shared Goldberg. The Till actress concluded with a bittersweet goodbye at the end of her video, “I’ll be there as soon as I can and I’m sending you all great love and can’t wait to get back to our favorite place: The View.”

