'The View's' Sara Haines Brutally Throws Shade At Co-hosts & Admits That Their Advice Isn’t 'The Best’

Sara Haines may just have some beef with three of her fellow hosts from The View. In a Q&A session on Instagram Stories on Thursday, she threw subtle shade at her fellow co-hosts saying that the advice they provide on the show isn't always the best.

Speculations arose after her recent Instagram stories featuring her personally answering some questions from her fans. The actress and host decided to spend her evening alongside her beau for life Max Shifrin with a fun round of Q&A on her stories. And so there were several questions that addressed some general information about Haines life followed by a few personal questions.

One such question that started the rumors and speculations was when a fan asked which friends of hers, offered Haines the best parenting advice. "Which 5 friends give the best parenting advice," read the question on Haines's story. To which she replied by tagging three of her friends. The friends who found themselves tagged were - Erin Grau, Emily J. Allen, and of course, her best friend whose account on Instagram goes by the name, 'Cat & Nat'.

However, fans were quick to notice that she'd left out quite a few important names - her fellow co-hosts such as Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin who are also parents just like her were not named by Haines in her story. In a shocking twist, the mother-of-three confessed her belief that her fellow co-hosts don't always give the best advice when it comes to parenting. Although on the show, Haines's friendship with the other hosts appears to be hunky-dory. It seems as though she doesn't appear to trust their suggestions on the topic of parenthood.

In fact, on account of Sister Act actress Whoopi Goldberg's birthday, Haines posted a picture of herself warmly embracing Goldberg. She claimed in her caption that Goldberg was her "real-life" Yoda. Her caption on Instagram says, "Happiest of birthdays to my real-life Yoda".

In the picture, Haines sported an abstract black and white dress and oddly paired it with pink fluffy loafers. Goldberg on the other hand, stuck to her aesthetic of comfy. She donned a pair of brown striped pants which she paired with a white shirt. She completed the look with a green jacket and red shoes. What enhanced this picture was not just the thought, it was their dazzling and wholesome smiles that made it a beautiful post for Goldberg's birthday.

The host from the show recently posted a snippet from her conversation with Simon Huck on Instagram. The two had a rather fruitful conversation with each other. According to the caption of her post, both Huck discussed his journey to get to where he currently is - the CEO of Command Entertainment Group.

