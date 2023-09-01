The View's Ana Navarro Shuts Down Trolls Who Left Mean Comments About Her Exotic Greece Vacation

The View's co-host, Ana Navarro, is enjoying a sunny vacation in Greece, and she has been documenting her adventures on Instagram. In one of the recent images, the political strategist and commentator was caught "absorbing some culture" while posing in front of the iconic monument, the Acropolis. Commenting about the hot weather, she wrote, "Mama finally put down the margaritas and went to absorb some culture. You really can’t come to Athens and not go to the Acropolis. Yes, it’s touristy. Yes, it’s crowded. Yes, it’s hot as Hades. And yes, you got to climb steep steps and rocks like a goat. But it’s the Acropolis, people! I made the mistake of joining a small group of twenty-something hardbodies and was the old lady in the group. Ended up panting like a dog."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

As per The US Sun, while the 51-year-old was clearly in the mood to soak in the Mediterranean vibes, her fans thought otherwise of the 'expensive trip'. The TV personality looked elegant in a breezy white summer dress with cap sleeves. She accessorized her outfit with white sneakers and a wide-brim summer hat. In one of the images, Navarro was seen sticking her tongue out to mock the excess heat.

However, her fans were left divided; one of them wrote, "Why is every picture a picture of you?" to which Navarro curtly replied, "Because it's my Instagram page. People usually document the s**t they're going through." She continued, "Would you like me to post a picture of you, instead?" After this, many of her fans admired her courage to clap back at the trolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro shared some more stunning images from her Greece trip, and on the concluding day, she wrote a special message, "That’s a wrap on my Big Fat Greek Holiday. Today, was our last full day. We squeezed every drop. We saw the engineering feat that is the Corinth Canal and then snuck in one last swim in the Aegean and one last meal of freshly caught seafood while watching the most perfect sunset at @ormos_loutraki.

There is so much to see and learn about mainland Greece for a first-timer like me. I found planning the Athens itinerary a bit overwhelming, just because of the magnitude of options. I hope I’ve inspired wanderlust in some of you. One of my favorite quotes is from the “Auntie Mame” movie: “Live! Live! Live! Life is a banquet and some poor suckers are starving to death”. Get out there and see, try, learn, taste new things, meet new people. It doesn’t have to be far or fancy. Just go out there and live!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

She clapped back once again to hate comments that described her trip as a "show off", One fan asked her to "stop pushing her expensive vacation" on everyone. The next day, Ana posted a follow-up and responded to the trolls belittling her for "flaunting her wealth". "And before you start giving me s**t about extravagant travel, you should know that on most voyages, cabins start at under $2,000 and you can eat, drink, and dance til you drop," she wrote. "This is not a paid partnership. We paid full fare for our cabin."

