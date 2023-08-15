‘The View’ Stars Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro Live It Up With Lavish Trip During Summer Break

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, co-hosts of The View, have spent the majority of their four-week summer holiday jet-setting around the world. As the program takes a four-week summer break from airing, Alyssa has offered viewers a taste of her lavish vacation in the Bahamas, according to The Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Alyssa, 34, and her husband, Justin Griffin, seemed to be having a great time in their vacation photos taken on Harbour Island. The former White House staffer looked gorgeous in a royal blue dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out details at the sides in the first shot, which shows her snuggling up to her lover. Alyssa paired Justin, who was dressed casually in stone-colored linen slacks and a navy blue shirt and accented her outfit with dark sunglasses and a few bangles. The two were holding hands and standing next to a white bench on a sandy beach with a gorgeous blue ocean in the backdrop.

Alyssa took off her shades and flashed a smile in the second photo, which was taken in front of a sign that said "Well-Behaved Women Rarely Make History." She included emojis, like a palm tree and the Bahamian flag, in the post's description. The photo received a lot of attention from Alyssa's 40.1k followers, with one user commenting, "Nice couple, enjoy your holiday!!" while another chimed in with, "Have fun! You look amazing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

A third user said, "Hope you are having a great vacation," while a fourth user complimented her and her partner, saying, "Pretty lady, beautiful couple." And someone added, "Aww Alyssa! You look gorgeous. Have fun!" Another user wrote, "Love you on The View! You’re smart, you come prepared, you’re POLITE!" Alyssa said that they were joined at the exotic locale by some pals, and Justin received an early "happy birthday," since he will turn 35 on August 15.

Meanwhile, Alyssa's coworker, Ana Navarro, said she, too, was taking advantage of the summer vacation by flying someplace. Ana, 51, uploaded a photo of herself sitting back in first class with her husband, Al Cárdenas, on the right. The 75-year-old Al was wearing headphones and seemed to be watching something, while the youthful Ana posed for the camera in a gray zip-up sweater. She captioned it as "And we’re off! I know @chacha_cardenas is sleeping in her little bed, and in very good hands with the loving woman who works at our house, but damn leaving that dog is traumatic. I don’t know how many of you with babies ever leave the house."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Ana went to East Hampton to see co-host Joy Behar before leaving for a vacation with her spouse of four years. She posted many adorable pictures of the two of them, including one in which she gently kissed her on the cheek. She wrote a caption, "It’s only been two days since @theviewabc Season 26 ended, and we missed @joyvbehar already. @chacha_cardenas and I stopped by and paid her and @berniebehar a visit. And the day went on from there. Aperol Spritz were on the menu. Two and counting…Joy & I will see you all when Season 27 begins. Until then, 'take a little time to enjoy the view'".

