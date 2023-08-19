‘The View’ Star Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines for Her Outfit: “Tried Her Dress on Backwards This Morning”

The View is the most popular daytime talk show for a reason, however, the ladies are currently enjoying a little vacation time. A segment on the current broadcast, which is a rerun of this year's June episode, highlighting some of their favorite warm weather products started smoothly but was quickly derailed by a water balloon fight that no one won.

"She tried her dress on backwards the morning." Joy Behar poked fun at Sara Haines' zipper-front outfit on #TheView: https://t.co/Jl0C0KTtwh pic.twitter.com/dS03Bn96Or — Decider (@decider) June 22, 2023

Joy Behar set the tone by first presenting her summer essentials. As the crowd applauded and roared, she finished guiding them through her under-$50 choices and threw the cue card over her shoulder. Sara Haines, who was up next, had to remind Joy to introduce her, "What she means to say is, ‘Now it’s your turn, Sara!'". Behar agreed, but she also couldn't help but add some sarcasm, "And now I throw the baton over to Ms. Sara Haines, who tried her dress on backwards this morning," also made a jest about Haines' zip-up dress.

According to Decider, Haines responded calmly and moved on to her stack of things, which included rubber water balloons that can be reused. She said, "All you have to do is fill them and seal them," until she took one out to try it for herself. Haines put her hand in a bowl of inflated balloons and remarked, “They’re really awesome.”

Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, had an inkling of what was coming and reacted accordingly. Goldberg frowned and pointed at Haines as she said, "Don’t even think about it," but Haines was aiming for a different victim. She turned around and aimed for producer Brian Teta, who was standing backstage with a coffee in his hand and a good view of the scene, but missed the View EP at first. After achieving her mark, Haines raised her arms in the air and exclaimed, "Ooooh!" to the delight of the crowd. The balloon hit Teta square in the chest, but he took it like a champ, shaking his head and smiling.

When Rachel Lindsay, star of the reality TV series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, was a guest presenter on The View, Joy went out of her way to prevent any discussion of the shows and even forbade the other hosts from discussing them behind the scenes. It was reported, according to The Things, that Behar had forbidden any talk of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette behind the scenes when they had a guest presenter who had starred on both shows.

Our new season kicks off LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 5! ✨



What are the three words each co-host of #TheView shared to describe the new season? Watch ‘til the end for a surprise behind the camera! pic.twitter.com/nYbZsdW9vs — The View (@TheView) August 16, 2023

Rachel, sat in for host Sunny Hostin on The View for two days, January 19 and 20. An anonymous source informed The U.S. Sun that one of the hostesses, Alyssa Farah Griffin, is a huge fan of the hit ABC show and that she was "fangirling" at Lindsay's presence. Griffin, the host, reportedly said, "I'm so excited to have her here!" when asked by the person warming up the audience how she felt about Rachel Lindsay being a guest presenter.

According to Griffin, Joy, her co-host of the hit ABC program, had forbidden the other presenters to discuss the event behind the scenes. She stated, "Sara (Haines) and I always try to talk about The Bachelor, but Joy won't let us! She doesn't like the show."

