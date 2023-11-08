‘The View’ Producer Tells Ana Navarro This Change to the Show Can Make His Life 'Easier' Amid ‘Feud'

In a recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, co-host Ana Navarro engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the show's producer, Brian Teta, who addressed the rumors of a 'bitter feud' between them 'based on several headlines' that he had read. The 51-year-old morning television show panelist began the podcast by joking, "We're at least three minutes into the show, and I haven't insulted you yet." To this, Brian remarked, "Well, give it time." The banter was followed by a question of whether the fights and arguments on The View are scripted or not.

According to The US Sun, Teta took the opportunity to clarify that the heated moments on the show are not scripted, emphasizing that his life would be 'so much easier' if they were. "Whatever happens on the show is real, but us messing around and making jokes about each other [is not]," he explained. In another recent episode of the podcast, co-host Navarro and the show's producer, Teta, engaged in an open and candid conversation, offering listeners a seldom-seen glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the popular daytime talk show.

Navarro started the conversation by expressing her delight at the podcast's Spanish reviews, as mentioned in another report by The US Sun. She even went so far as to threaten to 'leave' the podcast if the Spanish segment was removed, which Teta took in stride. "Well, I have to listen to it now and find what it was and whether or not it was insulting," he joked, to which Navarro responded jokingly, "I said for them to say bad things about you in Spanish." To this, Brian replied, "Oh, for the love of God!"

During the same episode, the pair discussed their previous disagreement about Navarro's Halloween costume, shedding light on their opposing viewpoints and how they resolved conflicts. Navarro had dressed up as the famous Spanish actress Charo, to which Teta 'objected' since he preferred a different TV character, Lucille Ball, from the 1950s show I Love Lucy. Navarro defended her decision by emphasizing the importance of Latina representation, which Teta agreed with. However, Teta explained, "My issue with it was that Charo wasn't really a character - she was a guest star on The Love Boat...Everybody else was acting as TV characters on TV shows that were on every week."

As the discussion unfolded, Navarro injected a touch of humor by jokingly expressing her irritation with him. She also had a humorous complaint centered around her weariness of discussing The Golden Bachelor on the show. Nonetheless, as Navarro and Teta playfully navigated their alleged feud on the podcast, they also allowed viewers to appreciate the authenticity that underpins the daily discussions on one of the television's most iconic talk shows.

