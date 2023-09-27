‘The View’ Moderator Whoopi Goldberg Locked in Wind Machine by Minnie Mouse During the Show

Minnie Mouse added a touch of magic and mischief to the set of The View during a recent segment, bringing laughter and surprises to the show's hosts and audience.

The segment was the show's final one, in which hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines were set to reveal the winner of a vacation giveaway for a trip aboard the Disney Treasure cruise ship. As they prepared to make the announcement, Goldberg and Haines donned Mickey Mouse ears, setting the stage for some Disney-themed fun.

Also Read: Joy Behar Quips With 'The View's Producer After Whoopi Goldberg's Risqué Suggestion on a Live Show

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

Per EW.com after Goldberg revealed the lucky at-home viewer who would receive the weeklong cruise vacation, Haines had a special surprise in store. She introduced a guest to assist in selecting a studio audience member who would also win the same cruise prize. "We have a friend here today who wanted to help us celebrate. Come on out, Captain Minnie Mouse!" Haines exclaimed as the beloved Disney character made her entrance, greeted the hosts, and then turned her attention to a mysterious giant tube positioned in the center of the stage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Shahar Azran

Goldberg, ever the adventurous spirit, volunteered to enter the contraption, which was filled with slips of paper bearing audience seat numbers. With a playful grin, she stepped into the tube, ready to face whatever surprise awaited her inside. Minnie Mouse and Haines then helped seal the tube shut, setting the stage for an unforgettable moment.

Also Read: 'The View’ Fans Believe Whoopi Goldberg and Other Hosts Staged the Shocking Live TV Chat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As a whimsical and chaotic musical score played overhead, the wind machine inside the tube roared to life, sending gusts of air swirling around Goldberg. Minnie Mouse, in her iconic polka-dotted outfit, couldn't contain her excitement and danced joyfully outside the tube. A picture of Minnie Mouse with Whoopi and Sara Haines captioned, "VIP in the building! 👑 👑 👑" got all the love from fans as well.

Also Read: When Barbara Corcoran Apologized For 'Fat-Shaming' Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View': "Wasn't Funny"

After 10 seconds of whirlwind madness, the wind machine finally calmed down, and Goldberg emerged from the tube. She was left completely speechless and momentarily clutching her chest, clearly taken aback by the unexpected whirlwind experience. Despite the surprise, Goldberg managed to compose herself and enthusiastically announced the lucky winner of the Disney cruise vacation. The camera then panned to the delighted winner, who was seen jumping for joy amidst the audience members, many of whom were also wearing Mickey Mouse ears in celebration of the Disney-themed segment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Recently a discussion snippet on Naked Attraction got posted on the Instagram page of The View captioned, "Dating while...naked? #TheView panel reacts to Naked Attraction, a full-frontal nude dating show that’s now streaming in the US." People were quick to praise Whoopi for looking bright and young. User @soul_fit_madre, "I think Whoopi is aging backward she looks younger now, or is it just me?" Another user @patricia.bell.129 commented on similar lines saying, "Whoopi, you are glowing! You look great!"

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Co-Host Announces Pregnancy a Day After Whoopi Questioned Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar Of 'The View' Likes Whoopi Goldberg's Moderating Gig But Claims She's a 'Control Freak'