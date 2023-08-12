‘The View’ Moderator Whoopi Goldberg Rips Out Producer on Live TV for Cutting Short Her ‘Steamy’ Topic

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg didn't mince her words when it came to discussing a 'steamy topic' about 'pool sex' on live television. However, she was cut short with a commercial break for which she instantly ripped Bryan, the producer of the show live on air. "You tell me, 'Get engaged in the conversation.' Then I start to get engaged, and you want me to stop talking," the Oscar winner protested.

During Wednesday's hot topic segment, Goldberg introduced a trending topic by Washington Post about "how couples find it harder to be intimate while on vacation".

The Sister Act actress scoffed at the alleged findings and ripped up her notecard, her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also shared educative percentages from researchers calculating "how many people fantasize about having sex in public places". Thus prompting Whoopi to share a personal story about "the difficulties of having sex in a pool". "If you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that's not easy," the popular talk show moderator shared with the studio audience. Her co-host, Joy Behar instantly asked Whoopi to elaborate on her comment, "Because you're trying to go up the hill, and you're getting resistance," the Grammy winner explained.

"From the water that is within," Goldberg added, gesturing the process with her hands. Her fellow panelists were stunned and didn't know how to respond to the story as the studio audience continued to control their laughter over The View panelists' predicament. Joy replied after some time - "Okay," while rolling her eyes. "Because when you're in the pool, you're surrounded by the water," she continued. "Have you ever tried to put anything..." the Goldberg began again before Joy warned, "Watch it now!" By this time co-host Alyssa seemed embarrassed and uncomfortable - "Brian Teta's going to send us to commercial!" she said while mentioning the show's producer. Goldberg then called Brian out, standing off-stage, and ripped him for cutting into a commercial break. "Oh, you're trying to move me on now, right?" Goldberg said as the camera panned towards Brian showing him holding his head in embarrassment.

As soon as Goldberg tried to change the 'steamy topic', she was cut short by a musical cue that began to play, signaling a commercial break. Fans found the whole situation hilarious and instantly expressed their views on X, the micro-blogging platform - "They don’t want Whoopi talkin bout sex. Cuz she gets really graphic and descriptive. Lol @TheView #TheView," a fan tweeted. Several other loyal fans of the political and hot-topic talk show agreed that Goldberg had indeed "gone overboard" with her graphic and imaginative storytelling.

This is not the first time The View moderator has faced the musical cue of a commercial break, on Thursday's show while the co-hosts discussed on-screen love affairs. Goldberg confessed that "people talking feeds the idea that the co-stars have underlying romantic feelings for each other when they engage in on-camera love affairs". Co-host challenged this assertion, "You can't deny it, Whoopi; sometimes in these films, they [actors] are getting into it because that's the scene," the comedian resorted.

However, Goldberg maintained her views, informing that she's "been around a lot of actors" who were not into intimate scenes because they're "people in the room with you," which makes it "not intimate."Joy then shared a story about two actors from the 1930s who had "such an intense love scene while filming that they got to "third base."

Co-host Sara Haines asked Behar to define "third base", to which Joy responded that "she knew nothing about sports, but she did know 'something about sex.'"

Right then the producers began playing the commercial music upon hearing the word 'sex', just when Goldberg began to reply the producers of the show "raised the volume on the outro music." "Yes, I hear the music," the Tony winner said sarcastically while calling out the producers once again.

