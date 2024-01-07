In response to Whoopi Goldberg's question on why his missing tooth in The Hangover seemed to be so genuine, Ed Helms stunned her in the recent edition of The View. Helms told the audience that he "never had an adult tooth come into that spot"—which made it simple to film when it came time for his character to unexpectedly lose a tooth.

As reported by the Decider, Helms revealed on the show, "When we were in pre-production for The Hangover and the director was like, ‘How are we gonna do this missing tooth?’ I said, ‘Well, I have an implant there. Let’s just talk to my dentist.' And [the dentist] said, ‘Yeah, we can just take it out.’ [We took] out the implant." He added, "I had a flipper with a tooth on it for the scenes where I had the tooth. And then, yeah, I just was toothless." Helms also jokingly told Goldberg, "Whoopi, I don’t mess around. I am committed. I get in there. I will remove body parts. Whatever it takes. I’m in."

Helms also played an important character, Andy Bernard, in The Office series. The series was being filmed concurrently with The Hangover, and it seems that Helms was unable to simply replace his lost tooth for the "Office" sequences. He revealed, "I didn’t tell The Office production that I had taken my tooth out. I also couldn’t speak very well with the flipper in, and that week, I was shooting a scene where Andy Bernard was drunk, so it was perfect. It was so perfect." In a 2009 interview with People, Helms revealed, "I have an implant. An adult tooth never came in, and when I was 16, they did a permanent implant." Helms plays a bachelor who has a disastrous party in Las Vegas, and he spends a lot of the movie without his front teeth. He added, "We [Helms and his dentist] started to do different tests with prosthetics and blacking it out, and nothing worked. I wasn’t eager to take out my implant because my mouth is healthy, but I talked to my dentist, and he was like, 'Yeah, we can do it!’ My dentist was really into it."

Funny, raucous, and irreverent, The Hangover was an unexpected smash that captured the hearts of viewers with the cast's comic chemistry and went on to become a highly popular R-rated comedy series. The Hangover Part II sent the Wolfpack to Bangkok, where they indulged in yet another outrageous excursion. Despite not being as financially successful as the previous two movies, The Hangover Part III stuck to the concept of consequences, demonstrating how a decision may have long-lasting effects on your life. As per Deadline sources, producer Chris Bender got the idea for the movie after learning of producer Tripp Vinson's disappearance from his bachelor party in Las Vegas. Bender sent the concept to Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, the writers for New Line Cinema, who got to work on it.

