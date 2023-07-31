The View 'Guest Host' Says They Are 'Exhausted' By Hunter Biden Post His Plea Deal Collapse

On Thursday, guest host Rachel Lindsay stated that all "The View" co-hosts were feeling "exhausted" from their discussions about Hunter Biden. This came after his plea agreement fell apart in the courtroom on Wednesday. "I think we’re all exhausted about talking about Hunter Biden and I feel like yesterday was probably a field day for a lot of Republicans. It was like Christmas morning because it plays into the conspiracy theories that they have about Hunter Biden," Lindsay declared. According to Rachel Lindsay, Hunter Biden's lawyers were justified in ensuring their security regarding whether the investigation into the President's son was still ongoing.

Sara Haines, one of the co-hosts, expressed her satisfaction that the deal had collapsed, but she also commented that it seemed "rich" coming from the GOP. “I don’t know how this got all the way to court with that not being sussed out because literally the prosecution was like, no, we didn’t promise you immunity going forward and they’re like, wait, we thought you did. Oh ok, I guess you guys need to talk. Like I don’t know how that happens. I wouldn’t have wanted immunity passed out like that though, so I was kind of glad it fell through because there was no transparency. If you’re making promises to things that may or may not happen and saying that you are not going to be held accountable. But I think it’s rich hearing some of the GOP, though, say up there, he’s getting a sweetheart deal. Yeah, well, the law is stepping in here" Previously, Haines had made that statement.

On the other hand, Lindsay stated that she disagreed with Haines' perspective on the matter. Haines asserted, "The Whistleblowers are indicating that there is additional information, and personally, I would be interested in finding out if that's the case." Lindsay chimed in, saying, "They've been making those claims for quite some time now." Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then remarked, "It's been seven years already, come on."

Lindsay emphasized that the discussions or allegations were not going to cease anytime soon. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin highlighted a point made by Democratic IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler.

Griffin shared an intriguing piece of information about an IRS whistleblower—a registered Democrat—who spoke up about potential tax issues within the IRS but felt ignored. This whistleblower had challenged David Weiss, who, it should be noted, is a prosecutor appointed by Trump in this case. According to Griffin, there appear to be substantial grounds for conducting a thorough investigation. However, Griffin suggested that this investigation should not take place in Congress, as that would be a waste of taxpayer money. Instead, she advocated for the Department of Justice to handle the investigation or even considered the possibility of appointing a special counsel.

Goldberg countered by stating that the only thing left unknown about Hunter Biden seemed to be his underwear size, indicating that much about him had already been extensively discussed. In response to Griffin's question about whether the hosts were aware that Hunter Biden had taken a $5 million loan from the Mayor of Moscow's wife, Lindsay expressed her concerns about the lack of substantial connections being made despite such allegations. She remarked, “They’re trying to connect the dots and the dots aren’t dotting."

