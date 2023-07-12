'The View' Hosts Slam Media For Insensitive Remarks About Biden's 7th Grandchild: “Nobody’s Business”

On Monday, the co-hosts of The View dismissed President Joe Biden's failure to acknowledge his seventh grandchild. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg told columnist Maureen Dowd to "find something else to write about" after Dowd criticized Biden in The New York Times for failing to mention one of his grandchildren. Alyssa Farah Griffin said in response that they "would talk about it" if it were Donald Trump's grandchild.

Dowd's column, It's Seven Grandkids, Mr. President, stated that Biden consistently failed to mention the presence of Navy Joan Roberts. Navy Joan is the seventh grandchild, the child whom Hunter Biden shares with Lunden Roberts. Goldberg explained that Dowd's piece suggests the President pays for the baby's life and education, but he has not embraced the child, due to an ongoing conflict between Hunter and Lunden.

Dowd stated in her column, "My sister and I often disagree about politics, but this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one. Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that 'the absolute most important thing is your family.' It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that."

She added, "As Katie Rogers, a Times White House correspondent, wrote in a haunting front-page piece last weekend about Hunter’s unwanted child, Biden is so sensitive 'that only the president’s most senior advisers talk to him about his son.' Rogers said that 'in strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren.' Jill Biden dedicated her 2020 children’s book to the six grandchildren."

According to Fox News, Griffin said, "I do feel like if it was Trump, we would talk about it, that's the thing. If Trump had a grandkid he wasn't acknowledging." Griffin claimed that Trump barely acknowledged his daughter Tiffany Ariana Trump. Goldberg, however, said that if the president's family members are "grown kids," it is acceptable to discuss them; however, in the case of Biden's grandchild, "this is a baby."

The View defends President Biden ignoring his 7th grandchild.

"It's not [Joe's] baby." -Whoopie

"It's very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child if his son is not being a father." - Navarro

Navarro whines that "the right-wing ... has decided to weaponize Hunter..." pic.twitter.com/rI7JHMOTY6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Goldberg further insisted that people should be protesting about Hunter, rather than about his father, since "it's not the president's baby." Ana Navarro jumped in, asserting "It's very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child if his son is not being a father."

Goldberg also said, "She has no business doing – she has made this a problem," while referring to Dowd. "Not Hunter, not this woman. She’s made it a problem." Co-host Sara Haines, questioned why the White House made a point of mentioning the Bidens' six grandchildren.

She stated, "I like that part, but I don’t know why they go out of their way to say six grandchildren or four kids. When my parents talk about me, they say, ‘We love all our kids. We love our grandbabies.’ They’ve never numerically repeated over and over, 'I like three kids, I like four kids'." The reason for this, according to co-host Navarro, was that the right-wing is trying to weaponize "everything related to Hunter," and hence they "keep asking, so how many children do you have, Mr. President?"

According to Washington Examiner, at the conclusion of the segment, Goldberg and Sunny Hostin urged the media to "find something else to write about" because "this is nobody's business." They said, "Nobody needed to know about this.”

