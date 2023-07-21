‘The View’ Co-hosts Slam Jason Aldean for ‘Deplorable’ Song 'Try That in a Small Town': “Gone Too Far”

The hosts of The View had no reservations as they discussed Jason Aldean's new contentious song, Try That in a Small Town. On the July 20 broadcast of the talk show, Whoopi Goldberg called out Aldean, 46, for the imagery in his music video. She pointed out that the song's messaging was pro-gun and it had racist overtones, according to US Weekly.

Goldberg, 67, said, “He talks about life in a small town, and it’s different, and he chose these images. He’s got folks from the Black Lives Matter movement, and he’s talking about people taking care of each other, and I find it so interesting that it never occurred to Jason or the writers that that’s what these folks were doing: They were taking care of the people in their town because they didn’t like what they saw.”

The co-host angrily slammed the songwriter even further, adding, “Just like you talk about people taking care of each other in small towns, we do the same thing in big towns. You just have to realize that when you make it about Black Lives Matter, people kind of say, ‘Well, are you talking about Black people? What are you talking about here?'”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin wanted to give Aldean the benefit of the doubt after Goldberg's statement because she thought Aldean did not aim to "stoke division." Griffin, 34, claimed that the song couldn't help but make her think about the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, a "Black man in a small town in the South who got shot for doing nothing wrong."

Jason Aldean has a pattern of plausible deniability.



From his current song ‘Try That In a Small Town,’ wearing Blackface at a Halloween party (pretending to be Lil Wayne), and sporting a Confederate flag t-shirt at multiple concerts — he knows what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/LCya5yPrZ5 — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) July 21, 2023

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar continued by discussing their disagreements with the song and its purported implications. Behar said she was simply disgusted by the song, describing it as "deplorable." Hostin, on the other hand, said she felt personally traumatized.

She was compelled to reflect on the difficulties her parents suffered as children in the South. “What was evoked for me was…. those sundown areas. My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple, were run out of South Carolina by the KKK,” Hostin explained while her parents sat in the audience.

A reminder as Gov. Reeves celebrates Jason Aldean's anti-BLM song saluting violent "good ole boys": Mississippi had the most lynchings of any state in the Jim Crow era. pic.twitter.com/po7ZFc5mbO — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 20, 2023

“My father is still scarred from that experience … so don’t tell me that not only was [Aldean] aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery. Unfortunately, this became the No. 1 song on U.S. iTunes. We have a problem in this country about race, and the biggest problem is we refuse to admit that it exists,” Hostin explained.

Jason Aldean shot this at the site where a white lynch mob strung Henry Choate up at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., after dragging his body through the streets with a car in 1927.



That's where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don't respect police. https://t.co/gBL7FlaBS2 pic.twitter.com/eGfmMc8HAI — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 17, 2023

Aldean released a statement via Twitter on July 19 calling the allegations of the song being pro-lynching "meritless." However, he has been under even more fire as he suggested people critiquing the song "go too far." As Hostin read the statement aloud on air, Goldberg slammed Aldean’s response. “It does go too far?” she replied. “You’ve gone too far.”

