'The View' Hosts Pressurises Charlamagne Tha God to Endorse Joe Biden, Here's How He Reacted

How far would a forceful endorsement go? The View's all-female panelists demanded their guest Charlamagne tha God who appeared on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to endorse the current POTUS Joe Biden for the upcoming 2024 elections in November, exactly like he did back in 2020. However, The Breakfast Club host refused to lend support to the Democrat.

The lawyer Sunny Hostin confronted the radio host, "You endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but this time around you say you're not going to endorse anybody. Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out," demanding an answer in her favor, "Why not endorse Biden?" as per Fox News.

The 45-year-old tried to explain his viewpoint instead of giving a Yes/No answer, "I want to focus on issues and not individuals..." but Hostin interjected and questioned back, "Why not endorse Biden?" He said, "Because if I'm sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, somebody out there who said they want to overthrow the results of an election," noting, "There are only two candidates out there, so the choice is clear, right?"

Meanwhile, he further called out The View's panelists for forcing every guest on their show to endorse Biden, including rapper Killer Mike. He continued, "I've seen y'all do this on The View before. I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, 'Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph [Raphael] Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff … that's your opportunity to say, 'well clearly he's talking about President Biden.' Why do y'all need us to say this if we don't feel comfortable saying it?"

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "One of the things we've been talking about, is the fact that getting facts out through the media seems to be very difficult." However, Hostin continued to push Charlamagne to favor Biden over Donald Trump in November, citing that an endorsement would carry a significant weight. But he refused.

"The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November, and I'm going to vote in my best interest, and I'm going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy," Charlamagne set the record straight. "So if I think both candidates are trash and I don't feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and protect democracy."

Charlamagne insisted that the Democrats in general are trying to depict former president Trump in a bad light. "It's almost like Democrats are doing this purity test. America is not pure. The people of America are not pure. We're flawed," he said, as per Politico. "I'm not looking for my politicians to be pure, … I'm looking for my politicians to be effective."