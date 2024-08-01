The View Hosts Once Slammed Kim Kardashian’s Advice to Women: “It Came off as Being Very Elitist”

Kris Jenner along with her daughters—Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian—came together for an interview with Variety in 2022. During the interview, they spoke about their business ventures and personal lives. However, the moment that attracted intense backlash was Kim's career advice for women. She said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fu**ing a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." The comment was not just criticized by netizens but the hosts of The View also spoke about this on the show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jemal Countess

Reacting to the statement, Whoopi Goldberg claimed that Kim's remarks "caused people to lose their minds," and that she "had a big head start compared to most people." Sunny Hostin also agreed and said, "It helps to be born rich," while adding that Kim's dad was quite "wealthy." Hostin added, "It just came off as being very privileged. It came off as being very elitist. And let's remember: Her mother got her a gig and the entire family in 2007 on 'Keeping up with the Kardashians.'" However, Stephanie Grisham, guest co-host, didn't agree to any of the co-hosts, according to a report by Salon.

She said Kim was inspiring because of her work in criminal justice reform. Joy Behar, another co-host, then added, "Well, there's more than one side to the story, so you just presented another aspect. But that does not dismiss the fact that she sounded tone-deaf in that comment." Meanwhile, not just them, Kim's comment was also criticized by several other internet users. One X user wrote, "Ah yes, tell us how to work. tell all the women out there who don’t have five nannies, financial stability gained from the work of others, familial wealth, two personal assistants, easy access to a trainer/nutritionist, how to succeed in life. it’s our work ethic, huh? got it."

KIM KARDASHIAN’S ADVICE TO WOMEN IS TO GET UP AND WORK: #TheView panel reacts to the criticism Kardashian is facing over her work ethic remarks in a recent ‘Variety’ interview. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/LhITgoZ2zO — The View (@TheView) March 10, 2022

Another user said, "I’m really glad @KimKardashian is getting all the heat she is for that tone-deaf comment that people (women), don’t want to work. You have no idea what life looks like for NORMAL ppl, especially after these past 2 years." However, later on, the reality star apologized for her comments as she said, "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do. That was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way," as reported by NBC News.

She further clarified, "That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a sound bite, really, with no context. That sound bite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."