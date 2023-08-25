'The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Slams “Stupidest Stories” Presented on the Show: "Shut Your Mouth"

Whoopi Goldberg's dislike for filler segments, particularly those involving advice columns, is palpable, as is evidenced by a statement she made in an episode from July. The View's longstanding moderator didn't even roll her eyes or try to ignore the "stupid" Hot Topics story; she just said so. Goldberg welcomed viewers back for the third section by saying, "Right now, we're gonna bring you one of the stupidest stories we've ever brought to you before."

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

Also Read: Fans Cry Out, “Bring Back Whoopi!” as the New Season of ‘The View’ Is Announced

Goldberg read from her notecard and described a lady who had just ended a "years-long affair" and contacted the New York Times "in a panic" because she and her husband had been invited to a dinner party where her secret lover would also be present. When the lady approached the media for guidance on how to handle the issue, Goldberg gave her an unflinching answer. She said, "Well, dummy. Maybe don’t go."

But Sara Haines had a different opinion, thinking the lady should attend the celebration. After all, she maintained, the woman brought it upon herself by having an affair with someone in their inner group. Sara added, "I say you go and you sit there uncomfortably, because for all those years they were having the affair, they went to those events together. It’s now that she’s uncomfortable that she’s deciding. So you will show up, you will eat the food, you will be polite, you will shut your mouth, and then go."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Haines' attitude was labeled "virtue signaling at its best" by Joy Behar, who also mentioned another potential disaster that may occur at the impending party. She added, "There will be drinking at this party. And then the truth will come — in vino veritas. The truth will come out and the ex-husband will find out and this one will find out. You never know what people are gonna say when they’re drunk."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Shares the Unique Reason Behind Her Hilarious Stage Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Fans who didn't see the whole teaser for the forthcoming season were concerned for Goldberg's future on the long-running program, in which she co-stars with Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Those who stuck around until the end, however, were rewarded with the cheeky sneak peek of the longtime moderator. The executive producer, Brian Teta, boasts to the co-hosts in the 80-second clip that The View has been the most-watched daytime talk show for the last three years. The women (excluding Goldberg) then provide a three-word summary of Season 27. At the very end of the commercial, when Navarro wonders where the longstanding moderator is, Goldberg peeks out from behind the camera and replies, "I’m right here. We’ll see everybody next season. Keep talking."

Also Read: All Six Co-hosts of ‘The View’ Return for Season 27 With Whoopi Goldberg as Moderator

The way I was about to riot until I saw Whoopi https://t.co/wBkKFUDo5q — Joe (@joescho98) August 16, 2023

One fan wrote, "I got scared that Whoopi wasn’t coming back. Can’t wait for the new season. Congratulations on a brand new season! 🥰🥰🥰 ." Another one chimed in, "Y’all scared me! I was about to rip y’all a new one, about to spew all kinds of meanness for doing a promo without the glue that holds it all together. I know Whoopi is coming back! This is why we watch entire videos BEFORE ripping. Halloween level scare! Well played."

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Ana Navarro for Claiming Bill Geddie Fired Joy Behar From ‘The View'

‘The View’ Moderator Whoopi Goldberg Rips Out Producer on Live TV for Cutting Short Her ‘Steamy’ Topic