On a recent episode of The View, actress Tracee Ellis Ross expressed her gratitude to the iconic Whoopi Goldberg, revealing the profound impact Goldberg's one-woman Broadway show had on her budding acting career. The emotional exchange left Goldberg visibly moved and struggling to keep her cool as she navigated the segment's conclusion.

Ross, best known for her roles in Black-ish and her most recent projects Candy Cane Lane and American Fiction, visited the popular daytime talk show and reflected on her past. Ross shared a deeply personal moment with Goldberg and the audience as she recalled her early exposure to the world of theater, per Decider.

"My mom brought me to see your one-woman show," Ross admitted, referring to Goldberg's Broadway show that ran from 1984 to 1985. "Your show and you were one of those moments in my life … when I saw a part of myself, I saw a thing that I didn’t know was allowed in the world, this playing of different characters, and the playfulness, but to tell stories through yourself."

Ross added, “I mean, I get chills; that really changed the trajectory of my career and life, and sort of the direction that I went.” Ross also mentioned that her mother took her to see Sweeney Todd, prompting Whoopi to laugh and rejoice that she didn't go in that direction. The revelation moved Goldberg, who blushed and responded graciously, "That’s a wonderful thing to hear. I’m insanely proud of you, always." Ross added, “You really were a big, pivotal part of my life."

Goldberg stumbled through the segment's conclusion, visibly moved by Ross's heartfelt words. "Oh yeah," she stammered as she had to announce the commercial break. The emotional weight of the moment lingered as silence filled the room, and Goldberg remained flustered. Ross exclaimed with genuine affection, "Yeah, I love you," leaving Goldberg beaming.

In an attempt to regain composure, Goldberg made a second attempt to end the interview, but her infectious laughter won. "Thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross," she said through laughter. "Jeezy-peezy. Come on. There’s only a couple hours left and I’m trying to get on without saying anything bad or wrong!”

The touching exchange between Ross and Goldberg demonstrated the genuine bond and admiration these two accomplished women share. Ross's recognition of Goldberg as a pivotal figure in her life left the veteran actress flustered and deeply moved, creating a memorable moment for The View viewers.

According to The Wrap, such emotional moments from Goldberg are rarely seen on The View. Ross also took the opportunity to talk about her experience at Beyonce's Renaissance tour. She revealed that she didn't know that she was a part of the film until she saw it on Instagram.

