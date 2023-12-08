Whoopi Goldberg never fails to amaze the viewers of The View. However, this time, she surprised the Notting Hill star and the guest of the ABC's talk show Julia Roberts. The all-women panel gathered to discuss Robert's new movie on Netflix, Leave the World Behind. But, at one point, the topic shifted gears to more intimate details of relationships, which left the actress nervous.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for NSFW Innuendo on ‘The View’: “That Sounded Worse Than I Meant It"

The women threw themselves into the topic of love, marriage, and relationships, digging deep into what matters and what's missing. While discussing her favorites among the rom-coms she's starred in, co-host Ana Navarro asked Roberts about her marriage to Daniel Moder for over twenty years, per The Sun.

So the political commenter asked Roberts to share her "secret" to a happy marriage. She quipped, "Well, there are a few secrets that are actually 'secrets," and the audience laughed. Navarro interrupted, Alright, the ones [secrets] that you can say on a daytime show." Meanwhile, Goldberg teased her colleague.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

The political commentator defended herself, "I am in menopause; what do you want from me?" Goldberg chaffed, "If you were in menopause, you wouldn't be talking about this." This broke the hosts and the viewers into a fit of laughter. Navarro urged the guest to continue.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Pranks Julia Roberts on ‘The View’, Dashes off Stage With a Hair Product

Roberts said, "Well, my sister, who's been married for more than 25 or 26 years, says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines." The Eat, Pray, Love actress also added her opinion and said, "Marrying the right person is important." She added, "Well, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is a critical detail to daily life."

Also Read: Fans Cringe Over 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Telling Anna Navarro That She Should 'Date Her Son'

When asked, isn't that obvious? Roberts explained herself, "Everybody, try it for a week, every time you say good morning, hug and a kiss, every time you leave the house." Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin shared that her husband Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin does that to her, and she wondered, "What's up with all the kissing?"

So, the 56-year-old actress said, "Maybe that's the secret sauce [to a happy marriage]." To this, Goldberg joked, "Maybe that's my problem." And everybody in the studio laughed. The comedian has been in and out of multiple marriages. Unfortunately, none turned out to be her "happily ever after."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

She quipped, "I just have a 'mwah,'" mimicking a quick kiss. "I don't have a 'mmph,'" she again demonstrated a deeper, more passionate kiss motion. She continued, "I just do 'mwah,' see you, bye! Come back in a week! Hit and run, that's what I like to talk about!" This left everyone hooting with laughter. Roberts said, "Wait, am I the bad one?" Adding, I gotta go, sorry!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

Roberts has been married to Moder, a cinematographer, and shares three kids with him: 19-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, and a 16-year-old son Henry Daniel, per OK! Magazine.

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Shares Hilarious Audition Tape From 'Sister Act 3': "I Can't Get Enough

Sara Haines’ Has a Joyful Reaction as Whoopi Goldberg Quotes a Line From ‘Ghost’ on ‘The View'