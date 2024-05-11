‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Sees ‘Radioactive Orange’ Trump for the First Time At His Trial

The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, recently shared her experience attending Donald Trump’s ongoing hush money trial. One aspect that especially caught her attention was Trump’s distinctive appearance, which she described as 'radioactive orange'. Hostin’s firsthand experience in the courtroom left her with a unique perspective on Trump’s demeanor and the atmosphere surrounding the trial. During Friday’s episode of the show, Hostin recalled her initial shock at seeing Trump’s skin tone up close for the first time.

During the discussion, Hostin noted how Trump looked much thinner than before and made a jest about Trump potentially taking Ozempic (a weight loss drug). She described, “It’s a Burnt Sienna. I had never seen him in person, I didn’t realize he was that orange. Like, you know, Ana’s been making jokes about how orange he is. And [Alyssa’s] said he’s orange. It’s almost like a radioactive orange, and it’s very shocking to see in person. It really is. ‘Cause he’s a tall person and he’s also a little thinner now. I don’t know if he’s taken the shot or whatever, but he’s looking thinner.” Beyond Trump’s physical appearance, Hostin also elaborated on the dynamics within the courtroom, as reported by Yahoo! News.

She noted, "He's stretching out like this, fist-bumping with attorneys, he took a little nap. Most defendants do not do that. I did not smell the farting. I was sitting downwind but I did not smell the farting yesterday." The conversation on the show also touched on other aspects of the trial, including the testimony heard and the reactions from both the defense and prosecution.

Hostin remarked, "At the end of all the testimony, jurors were out of the courtroom, Trump's lawyers argued for a mistrial based on all the salacious stuff that Stormy Daniels said, that they didn't use a condom — in particular, they were very upset about that. The judge said, your client, even in your opening statement, you said that the sexual encounter didn't occur, your client maintains that it didn't occur. Of course, the prosecution had to bring her up on the witness stand to talk about the sexual encounter and the details," as per OK! Magazine.

Hostin delved into the intricacies of the case and explained, “I think that cases are won and lost with jury selection. There are several lawyers on the jury. That was striking to me. It’s a very diverse jury. There are many more women on the jury than there are men, even including the alternates. I mean, I couldn’t tell which ones were the alternates but there are 18 people and the majority of them are women, so that was kind of interesting to me because if people drop out it’s a pretty female-skewed jury. I will also say it’s one of the most engaged juries I’ve seen.”