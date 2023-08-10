'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Reveals The Reason Behind Going MIA in a Recent Episode

The View host Sunny Hostin had been absent from the political panel and hot topics discussions on the show during the weekend. In the episode, Hostin was replaced by Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay. Viewers were delighted to see Hostin return on Monday morning during the live show, half-way through the discussions moderator, Whoopi Goldberg asked Hostin to reveal why she was absent over the weekend. Hostin then went on to explain the beautiful reason.

“I went to Panama to the woman’s wedding who helped raise my children for seven years. In Panama, they have this wonderful tradition called 'Padrinos'. So, they pick a couple who they believe have been married for at least 20 years and who can give them advice about how they should lead their marriage. Instead of going to their parents, who will take sides…And it was the most special thing.”

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Slams Ron Desantis With Nursery Rhyme: “Where Is the First Aid Kit”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

She added, “My children were there, my parents were there. We had about 20 people there. And Ana and Gilberto, congratulations!” The ABC News Analyst shared wonderful images from the wedding ceremony. In the first video, Hostin can be seen dancing with a carnival headpiece along with the bride and the groom, she captioned the fun clip, "I think maybe my next vow renewal may need to be in Panama because I can wear a carnival headpiece over my dress. I mean, what’s better than that? Ana & Gilberto’s wedding."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Roy Rochlin

In the second set of pictures, Hostin is seen in a stunning yellow one-shoulder silk dress with a thigh-high slit, this is the same dress she wore to the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023, in Washington, DC. The first picture is of the bride and groom dressed impeccably in wedding attire, in the second picture she is posing with them along with her husband Emmanuel and the priest who officiated the wedding inside the church. The third picture is of the Hostin couple posing with the carnival dancers, in the fourth picture Hostin can be seen with her friends, the rest of the three pictures are of her daughter Paloma and son Gabriel. The final two pictures are of Hostin at the airport while arriving in Panama City.

Also Read: Sara Haines' Secretly Whispers in Whoopi Goldberg's Ears On-Air on ‘The View' Starting Fits of Laughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

She captioned the family celebration post, “Nothing like celebrating the young woman who helped us raise our children for almost 7 years while also getting an MBA. Thank you for welcoming us to Panama. Chosen family. What a blessing. Happy Wedding Day Ana & Gilbert. We love you. Oh and yea, Gabriel caught the garter.” Before Hostin could share the happy images from the beach city her son, Gabe had already given a virtual aerial tour of the amazing wedding destination. He had posted a selfie video on his Instagram story revealing the picturesque views from a high-rise building. His video showcased exotic pools, glistening skyscrapers, and palm trees in the background.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Left Fuming As Show Goes on Hiatus After Unexpected Schedule Change

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8733306/sunny-hostin-real-reason-missing-the-view-replaced/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8725466/the-view-sunny-hostin-son-gabe-vacation-selfie/

More from Inquisitr

Joy Behar Stuns ‘The View’ Fans With Her Real Age, Co-hosts Demand Secrets for Looking So ‘Damn Good'

Ana Navarro Reunites With ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar in Hamptons: "Take Little Time to Enjoy the View"