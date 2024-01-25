Sunny Hostin schooled her trolls for criticizing her fashion choices and not dressing "age-appropriate." During a segment of The View's episode aired on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the lawyer slammed the "unhappy" people for their unwarranted opinions. The co-hosts echoed her sentiments.

Whoopi Goldberg shared how two celebrities, Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman, recently shared body positivity messages. The Look At Her Now singer posted a before (when she was thin) and after (when she gained extra pounds) image of herself in a bikini and acknowledging her ever-changing body.

Her Instagram story went viral, where she wrote, "I am not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget; It's ok to be me." Then came Kidman, where a source close to her told the Daily Mail she "feels sexier than ever" at 56 and is "completely unapologetic" over her sexy wardrobe choices.

The 55-year-old Hostin shared her experience with online trolls, who frequently call her out for dressing "too young." Hostin said, "I think there are a lot of unhappy trolls in our country right now, and I think we have those X — formerly Twitter — thugs with their keyboard courage that would never say it to your face."

She continued, "I'm 55. I get criticized often on these stupid social media things about, 'That's too young for you.'" However, Hostin shut down her online critics and said she doesn't let these hurtful remarks bog her spirit down. "Well, guess what? I don't care. I like to wear what I want to wear." The audience cheered the talk show host.

She then listed all the things people criticize her about on social media. The attorney said, "My earrings are too young for me, my outfits are too young for me, my hair is too young for me, my makeup is too young for me. Guess what, again? I don't care," emphasizing, "I've felt better than I've ever felt my entire life, and I'm 55."

This prompted fellow host Alyssa Farah Griffin to share that Gomez' post uplifted her when she felt down. "I loved the post; I need to see it. I was being down on myself about all the pressures women face about how they should look, what they should look like." She also commended the songstress for not setting unrealistic beauty standards in comparison to the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Sara Haines advised the trolls to keep their mouth shut. "I think the problem is people should just get their commentary about anyone else's physical appearance out of their mouths because I don't need you to cheer me on or I don't need you to embrace," adding that we all are already hard on ourselves.

Previously, Hostin got candid about her body insecurities and plastic surgeries with PEOPLE in August 2022. She opened up about her breast reduction surgery and liposuction, "I feel like a better version of myself. It was a health decision and a self-care decision."

