'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Made This 'Boozy' Confession About Getting Fired From Work in The Past

The View continues to be a household favorite for 27 successful seasons. The show is hosted by six well-accomplished women such as Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. When it comes to Hostin, she’s quite the firecracker and an irreplaceable presence on the show. Her curt remarks and down-to-earth character make her beloved by all. Getting to where she is hasn’t been an easy task given the multitudes of hardships she had to endure. But, she stood the test of time and like her co-hosts has amassed immense success. However, she didn’t always have a stable job because of one 'boozy' reason.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Wants Nikki Haley to Explain Controversial 'Racist Country' Comment

The Decider recalled the talk show’s most recent episode, where the hosts discussed an ongoing trend of filming being fired from one's job. The masses seem to be greatly attracted to this newfound trend after the video performing a skit on the viral trend. Naturally, this sparked a lively and maybe even surprising conversation with Hostin taking center stage.

Image Source: ABC

Hostin recalled the many times she was sacked from her workplace before she became a prime member of The View. She confessed, “You know, I’ve been fired a lot of times…” This grasped the attention of her fellow co-hosts who were listening with keen interest as they beckoned for her to continue. Hostin revealed getting “fired from Fridays” insinuating that she wasn’t too glad about it. Before she could continue, Haines chimed with exhilaration and assured Hostin that she was fired “for a good reason” and continued to explain, “You spilled all over someone.”

Also Read: 'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin is Perplexed Why Women Back GOP Candidate Nikki Haley

Hostin then recalled how she spilled her drink over a person. Revisiting her past, she said, “Well, I showed up to work drunk.” This earned a hearty laugh from her dear co-hosts. This time, Griffin flashed a gorgeous smile and said, “That’ll do it!” The friendly banter was thought to have ended with Hostin’s tale of showing up to work while still under the influence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Briefly Exits 'The View' Stage Over Foot-Fetish Discussion with Panelists

As per ABC News, Hostin came to the show with impressive experience and immense knowledge! Apart from being an established lawyer, Hostin is a well-accomplished individual. Hostin is also an emanated author with many accolades to account for.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Before joining The View family, Hostin worked as a host and legal analyst on renowned news hub network, CNN. However, as per Hostin, she was asked to resign from CNN because “they were going in a different direction.” Nonetheless, since becoming a proud and cherished member of the show, and doesn’t seem to be planning on going anywhere.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin 'Clashed' on 'The View' While Discussing Joe Biden

Whoopi Goldberg of ‘The View’ Repulsed by Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Remark on Sex Life