'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Gets Candid About Letting Her Husband Flirt With Others: "Playing With Fire"

On ABC Network's renowned talk show, The View host Sunny Hostin shared her opinion on letting her husband "play with fire" to keep the "sparks" alive in their marriage. Apparently, a range of women, like Erin Lichy from Real Housewives of New York, believe that if both husbands and wives are allowed to flirt when they are "out there," it maintains the spark.

It is undeniable that the show's all-women panelists are strong, level-headed, and opinionated women. Amongst them is Hostin, who doesn't hold back her two cents on any topic, and recently she got candid about her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, on the show's segment.

The Hostin couple had been happily married for over two decades, and the co-host made it loud and clear that flirting is a big "NO." She even specified that it's even more unacceptable if a woman, in particular, approaches her husband. Her husband is a "hot topic" on the show quite frequently, and the panelists lovingly address him as "Manny," as the couple have been going strong.

Much to the "patriarchy's" dismay, Emmanuel is famous as the lawyer's husband. However, unlike his wife, his career trajectory took him away from the spotlight and the cameras. Raised in New York and graduating from the prestigious John Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1996, he is a successful Orthopaedic surgeon.

In a family tragedy, he lost his parents to the global pandemic COVID-19 only three days apart. The couple got married in 1998 and are parents to a boy and a girl- Paloma and Gabriel. While the surgeon generally stays behind the camera, his famous wife ensures he's mentioned on her show every now and then.

She often shares "little quips" in her marriage, but most recently, she came across as a "jealous" wife. Her fellow panelist, Joy Behar, introduced the topic with slight confusion, and Hostin quickly jumped to her aid. She explained, "They have an agreement when they go out to flirt with other people."

At Inauguration. So lucky to have married my best friend - Dr. Emmanuel Hostin. He is super shy and not on twitter! pic.twitter.com/y18QzJsX — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 24, 2013

Behar questioned Hostin, "You have that agreement with Manny?" She quickly retorted, "No, I don't." Her response earned laughter from the audience and co-hosts as she continued, "I just want to see how it works out. You are just playing with fire- you're just starting to breed mistrust."

Hostin's different views induced laughter in the studio, and she also added she "doesn't accept drinks from other men when her husband isn't around." Fellow host Sara Haines brought her case to the table and revealed a time when her husband received a woman's phone number.

Hostin immediately questioned, "Did you call her?" Behar again asked if she would do that. "I sure would call her. I would say Hi! I understand you gave your phone number to my husband; is there anything you need to speak to him about? And I bet you she would never do that nonsense again," she exclaimed.

The senior legal correspondent and ABC Network analyst is no damsel in distress. She is fully armed to fight for what belongs to her, including her beloved husband.

