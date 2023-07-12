'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Blames Tommy Tuberville for Alabama’s “Low Education Rate"

The presenters of 'The View' were taken aback on Tuesday morning by Senator Tommy Tuberville's comments on CNN late Monday that white nationalism is not racist and that "most white people" in the military are white nationalists. Tuberville's appearance on CNN on Monday (July 10) was widely condemned by the Hot Topics panel when he informed reporter Kaitlan Collins, “My opinion of a White nationalist if someone wants to call them White nationalist, to me is an American,...If people think a White nationalist is a racist, I agree with that.”

In the first episode of Kaitlan Collins' new CNN primetime program 'The Source', she pressed Tuberville on his refusal to disavow white racists in statements he made in May on a radio broadcast. Tuberville's comments on CNN left the co-hosts confused and angry; they couldn't figure out whether he was oblivious or fully aware of his statements.

While Sara Haines said that Senator Tuberville was "confused or ignorant" about the idea of white nationalism, Joy Behar called him "a racist himself" for his backing of Trump's birtherism campaign.

Tuberville is "not the brightest bulb," as Alyssa Farah Griffin put it, but Sunny Hostin was more scathing. “I think what’s problematic for me is the stupidity that’s just so apparent. When you think about Alabama, he has a lot of things to think about that he should be concentrating on, rather than this,” she said.

“He is an example of that by not knowing what white nationalism is, It’s in the dictionary, and I hope that’s something that he has handy when he’s doing his work,” she added. Whoopi Goldberg believed that Tuberville knew "exactly" what he was trying to imply, “You’re talking B.S. You’re trying to make people believe that you’re stupid. And you’re not.”

When Collins explained to Tuberville that all white nationalists are racists, Tuberville casually said, "Well, that's some people's opinion”. On Tuesday's 'The View', Sunny Hostin made the following statement, “I think in 2021, about 16% of Alabama’s population lived below the poverty line. There’s a very, very low education rate. He is an example of that by not knowing what white nationalism is, or claiming not to know what white nationalism is.” In response, Goldberg said, "He's clever enough to know so many other things. It's clear that he understands precisely what we're talking about. Oh, I'm so stupid, is what this is. No, you aren't. Indeed, we are the wiser.”

Sen. Tuberville made the remarks in response to Larry Kudlow of Fox Business Channel, who had questioned whether he had changed his mind about supporting Trump in light of the charges. He replied, “It makes it even stronger, Larry, Are we living in a third-world country now where the political opponents – basically the one in the White House now (Joe Biden) is going after somebody that he is going to run against in the next election?”

Before the 2024 Republican primary, Tuberville was the first U.S. Senator to endorse Donald Trump. In the 2020 Republican primary, Trump backed Tuberville for the U.S. Senate, and Tuberville has maintained his unwavering support for Trump.

