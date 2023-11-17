'The View' Host Joy Behar Expresses Concerns About Taylor Swift Being 'Stuck' with Travis Kelce

Joy Behar of The View has questioned Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in light of resurfaced tweets that have sparked controversy. During a recent episode of the popular talk show, the 81-year-old co-host, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, expressed her concerns about the NFL star's previous social media posts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Win Over Swifties, Adding Wholesome Charm to Celebrity Romance

Swifties have dug through Kelce's Twitter archives and discovered comments from 2010 that were less than flattering to women, as reported by Page Six. One tweet, in particular, piqued Behar's interest: "Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team "cause they were all ugly.'" Behar expressed her displeasure with Kelce's attitudes as she read two more tweets criticizing women's appearances, labeling him "illiterate" and expressing her discomfort with his apparent obsession with how girls look. “He’s illiterate is more to the point,” she said. “He’s obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing.”

not travis kelce deleting his old tweets showing what a gigantic ass he is👀 pic.twitter.com/JB94Pi7HYZ — The K Word (@PoolJosh97577) November 15, 2023

The resurfaced tweets elicited a mixed reaction from The View's panelists, with Whoopi Goldberg leaping to Kelce's defense. Goldberg contended that people, particularly young people, frequently make immature statements that may not reflect their current beliefs. "What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do," she said.

Another co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, defended Kelce by emphasizing that his generation was the first to grow up with social media, documenting their lives in ways that previous generations had not. Griffin suggested giving Kelce some leeway and hoping that his attitude toward women has changed as he has matured.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Deletes His Old Controversial Tweets From 2010 and 2011: ‘Ugly Girls,’ Fat Shaming

Despite the support of her co-hosts, Behar maintained her stance, citing her devotion to Swift as the reason for her reservations about Kelce. "I’m a Swiftie and I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot," she said.

Also Read: Here's How Taylor Swift Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Romance With Travis Kelce

While Behar is concerned about Kelce's previous comments and their potential impact on Swift, some fans have taken a more lighthearted approach. Resurfaced tweets from Kelce's early twenties, containing spelling errors and amusing observations, have drawn attention due to their innocence. Swifties thought Kelce's tweets were "wholesome" and charming, revealing a different side of him online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Swift and Kelce have been spotted together since September, and their romance has piqued the interest of fans ever since. The couple has been spotted in a variety of settings, including New York City's streets and Argentina, where Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop.

The latest development in their relationship involves plans for their parents to meet during Monday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, per Page Six. Despite the backlash over Kelce's previous tweets, the couple appears to be moving forward with their relationship.

More from Inquisitr

This Is How Gigi Hadid Actually Feels About Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Fairy Tale Romance

Taylor Swift Used This Favorite Word of Travis Kelce to Subtly Honor Him on Social Media