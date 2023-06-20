Alyssa Griffin Stops Fans From Commenting About Her Co-Host Sunny Hostin Amid The Clash on 'The View'

As the presidential elections draw nearer, The View continues to generate headlines for its intense debates on the ABC talk show. This marks the second instance within a week where the show has captured attention due to the fiery discussions.

During the episode of The View on June 7, 2023, an intense argument unfolded between Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin regarding the potential Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Amidst the 'Hot Topics' segment, the two co-hosts engaged in a heated exchange, prompting Whoopi Goldberg to intervene and call for a commercial break to alleviate the escalating tension, as per Deadline.

The discussion took a turn when the co-hosts delved into the topic of the Republican primaries and the potential presidential candidates, including Chris Christie and Mike Pence. Of note, Mike Pence served as Griffin's former boss during his tenure as Vice President of the United States under the Trump administration. "What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, I don't need to hear more from Pence, for several reasons," Hostin said.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Griffin who looked uncomfortable, interjected into the conversation. It's worth noting that Griffin had worked under Trump throughout 2020 and had previously been part of Pence's press team from 2017 to 2019. Griffin directed a question to Hostin, seeking clarification. "You just accused me of something, so why don't you let me actually answer? You're not going to vote for a Republican, ever."

Hostin responded to Griffin's question and seamlessly continued expressing her thoughts on the topic at hand making the audience gasp: "No, I'm going to finish what I'm going to say.... the thing about Pence here is, when I lived in Indiana and I went to Notre Dame, he had a terrible approval rating because of the way he treated the AIDS crisis. Awful. A lot of people died because of him, a lot of people died because of how he handled the COVID crisis."

Griffin swiftly responded to Hostin's defense of Cornel West, pointing out that West is, in her opinion, detrimental to the country. However, Hostin interrupted Griffin, reminding her that she was still speaking. Co-host Joy Behar intervened, urging Hostin not to make the discussion personal regarding Pence or Griffin.

Expressing her frustration, Griffin commented, "Well, Sunny likes to make it personal with me, are you going to give me a chance to answer? I mean, this is absurd. This is not what this show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy, let a woman speak!"

Following the feud between Griffin and Hostin, fans took to Griffin's Instagram comments to repeatedly mention Hostin. Whether it was a post depicting Griffin's family vacation or celebrating her birthday, comments referencing Hostin appeared regularly, despite comment limitations.

It seems that Griffin has grown weary of fans fixating on Hostin in her comment section and has taken steps to filter out any remarks about her co-host. According to Meaww, the recent intense argument between Griffin and Hostin has garnered significant attention on the internet, with fans continuing to discuss it, even on Griffin's 34th birthday.

In light of this, Griffin has made certain alterations to her Instagram account, sharing images of herself and her loved ones. Speculation has arisen as to whether these changes indicate an attempt to prevent fans from commenting about Hostin on her posts.

