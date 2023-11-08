Joy Behar, a comic, morning show host, and now a playwright, shared her thoughts on bringing her new play, Bonkers in the Burroughs, to the stage. During the ongoing discussion in the recent episode, Behar disclosed her age (81) and said that she found the new job opportunity a little challenging. Her other co-hosts, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, reacted with a mixture of amusement and respect to the honest confession.

As reported by The US Sun, Behar went on to talk about the production and said, "At one point, I lost all the lines." She further added how difficult it was for her with hardly two weeks of rehearsals. Behar added, "I feel like a playwright. It's great. It's my fifth act. And to start something like this at my age, I think, should be encouraging to people. She concluded by adding, "It's never too late to start and get yourself into something new. I always feel that creativity is the key to happiness.".

Fans were particularly impressed by Behar and complimented her graceful approach to getting older. One of the fans wrote on X, "No way Joy is 80!!! Just NO Way!!! She looks Amazing!!!" Another one added, "Joy is so energetic and youthful. If that is 80, I'm here for it." A third one tweeted, "I can't believe Joy Behar is 81. She looks great!"

Apart from the play, Behar is planning to widen her wings by releasing a book soon. Behar will discuss topics such as family, hair, erections, bullies, and romance in her next non-fiction book, which is not due until late 2024 or early 2025. But the TV star promises to 'take aim at everyone and everything, including herself.' Last year, when she celebrated her 80th birthday, she confessed to People, "I just signed a contract, so I'll be here for a while. I have no plans to retire. It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways. Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched! I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."

Behar unveiled her latest piece, Bonkers in the Boroughs: Five Short Plays, to an excited New York audience on November 3. She played Rose, a fierce New Yorker from Queens, in one of five short plays Behar wrote over her impressively successful career. Ana Navarro and Sara Haines, two of Behar's co-hosts, came to the event to show their support for their friend and colleague. A number of members of The View's staff and production team also joined her in her celebration.

Navarro shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption, "@sarahaines & I and many of @theviewabc Family showed-up last night to support our @joyvbehar. Joy wrote, cast, directed and even acted in her production of 5 short plays, “Bonkers in the Boroughs.” The theater was packed. It was a fun night, filled with laughter. Congratulations, Joy! You’ve worked so hard and poured your heart and soul into this. We are all so proud of you."

