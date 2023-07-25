‘The View’ Fans Upset as 'Pre-Recorded Show' Doesn't Pay Homage to Late Legend Tony Bennett

The View viewers were upset that a pre-recorded episode of the program did not mention the loss of iconic artist Tony Bennett. The celebrated singer, who sold more than 50 million records throughout a career spanning seven decades, died on Friday at the age of 96. While a short on-screen notification at the beginning of the broadcast indicated it was a pre-recorded edition, viewers who tuned in were disappointed to see no mention of Tony Bennett's passing.

Bennett, a legendary musician, passed away on Friday at 96, yet The View did not mention it on air. A small notification flashed onscreen at the beginning of the program, saying, "Previously Recorded." Fans who tuned in anticipating an homage to Tony were upset by this. They took to social media to express their desire for a fitting tribute to the iconic artist, per The U.S. Sun.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Gets Candid About Letting Her Husband Flirt With Others: "Playing With Fire"

Image Source: Youtube | The View

One person wrote, "Today's show was PRERECORDED so they will salute #TonyBennett on Monday when the show returns LIVE. Comic @LoniLove tweeted to check on @ladygaga who is filming a movie out of the country. #TheView #We_TheCrew." Another person wrote, "R.I.H. Tony Bennett. (His cause of death isn't known yet) Of course, they'll probably or obviously mention his passing Monday cuz the Friday shows are usually taped. #theview"

According to his publicist Sylvia Weiner, age-related factors led to his death in his New York City residence, per Reuters. When Bennett released a 2014 album of duets with Lady Gaga and embarked on a 2015 world tour with her, he was in his late 80s.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jo Hale

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Praise Joy Behar's ‘Truth Bombs’ About Dark Secrets Behind the Phrase ‘Man and Wife'

He was popularly known for his 1962 hit song I Left My Heart in San Francisco. He has sold more than 50 million recordings worldwide and has 19 Grammy wins to his name, including a lifetime achievement award in 2001, per Guardian.

President Joe Biden called Bennett's life "legendary." "Tony Bennett didn't just sing the classics – he himself was an American classic," he said while paying tribute to the singer. It was revealed in 2020 that Bennett had received an Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2016. On Twitter, he stated: "Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer's." He was found to be able to sing a wide variety of his repertoire despite having decreased cognitive function.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-hosts Praise Ana Navarro for Her Meticulous Vacation Planning Skills: "Doing All Of It"

Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy. 🧵(1/1) pic.twitter.com/xaQR95XXe9 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) July 22, 2023

One of the artists that paid tribute to Bennett was Nancy Sinatra, who said, “Tony was one of the most splendid people who ever lived. Kind, loving, talented, and generous, he never let us down.” His old label Columbia declared in a statement following his passing. “He will forever be a cornerstone of our history & the Columbia Records family. Tony’s eternal voice, charm, warmth, soul, & spirit changed the world & brightened the lives of millions.”

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8659532/the-view-fans-furious-prerecorded-episode-tony-bennett/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/legendary-american-singer-tony-bennett-dies-age-96-ap-2023-07-21/

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/jul/21/tony-bennett-us-singer-with-seven-decade-career-dies-aged-96

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Co-hosts Mourn the Heartbreaking Loss of a Cherished Member: "Forever Grateful To Him"

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Assures a ‘Dance Party’ if Ron Desantis Loses Campaign, Fans Await Invitation