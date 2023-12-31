‘The View’ Fans Uncertain About Show's Future: Will It Return in 2024?

As the year 2023 concludes, fans of The View are left waiting for the resumption of their favorite daytime talk program in the new year. However, with a sudden sabbatical and a spate of reruns in recent weeks, viewers have been left wondering when they may see Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro at the Hot Topics table again. The View fans can stop worrying as here are all the details on the hiatus and what to expect in the next episodes.

The holiday season has brought the co-hosts of The View a well-deserved break, with their last live broadcast airing on Friday, December 15. This break, however, was not just a pause; it was a planned Christmas break that lasted from December 18 to December 29, as reported by Decider. The co-hosts are taking an extended leave to spend quality time with their loved ones as the world celebrates Christmas and prepares to welcome the new year.

So, when may fans expect a return of The View in 2024? According to a story in Entertainment Weekly from last week, the show will return with new episodes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This means that once the ball drops in Times Square and the holiday festivities conclude, viewers can mark their calendars for the return of new content and lively discussions from the dynamic cast.

From all of us at #TheView, Merry Christmas!🎄 pic.twitter.com/fw35CGDThn — The View (@TheView) December 25, 2023

ABC isn't abandoning fans totally during this hiatus. Reruns of The View have been broadcast, allowing fans to catch up on some of the show's most memorable moments. Encore broadcasts include shows from November and December that featured a star-studded lineup of guests. Sofia Coppola, Tyler Perry, Hillary Clinton, Cynthia Nixon, Karine Jean-Pierre, Kenan Thompson, Hannah Waddingham, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Garner, Issa Rae, and Ed Helms will all re-appear on your screens. The replays had been airing at regular hours of the show, except December 25, when there was no episode.

As The View fans prepare for the show's return in the new year, it's worth reflecting on the show's highlights from 2023. From Goldberg's amusing vow to battle a shark to Hostin and Griffin's passionate quarrel, The View has produced its fair share of memorable moments. These examples display the show's dedication to keeping its viewers engaged, delighted, and, at times, astonished.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Anderson

Many people around the world bid farewell to 2023 and look forward to the return of The View in 2024. The break has given fans time to ponder on the show's impact and look forward to the upcoming conversations and interviews. Fans can mark their calendars, set their alarms, and prepare to join Goldberg, Behar, Hostin, Haines, Griffin, and Navarro at the Hot Topics table on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

