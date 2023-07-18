'The View' Fans Speculate if Hosts Might Quit the Show to Support SAG-AFTRA Union Actors' Strike

The entertainment industry has come to a grinding halt due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike and according to recent developments, actors who are part of the SAG-AFTRA union too have joined in solidarity with the writers. With the ongoing developments production work of many TV shows and films has come to an indefinite halt. Hence, fans of the popular political and hot topic talk show - The View are debating if the co-hosts will suddenly quit or not, due to the recent SAG-AFTRA union actors' strike. According to the US Sun, on July 14th a pre-recorded version of the show was aired for the viewers. Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were all present except for the exception of moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, who was on her usual Friday off. Fans are speculating whether the talk show will go live as usual from Monday.

The show has been managed without writers since May, taking to Twitter fans expressed their opinion on the concerning situation. One Twitter fan said - "Is this a regular slump Friday? #TheView Or a post-Sag Friday? #Hottopics." Another Twitter user replied - "I think the episodes seen Friday are taped in advance (on Wednesday?) We may not see what happens until Monday." A third user of the micro-blogging platform said - "Routinely the Fridays are indeed pretaped - if Whoopi is there. (Or Joy will host Live) #TheView Looks like this was last Friday's (pre-tape) :) #Hottopics You're right tho, Monday will confirm if they're out or not." A fourth fan added - "Guess we won't know Monday if the hosts are striking or not until Monday #theview." "Do we know if the hosts are striking? Today was pre-recorded, so it's hard to tell #theview," tweeted a fifth fan.

Fans were also irked by the sudden interruption of breaking news during the airing of the Friday episode. The TV talk show was cut off abruptly for 20 minutes with the emerging news about the arrest of a serial killer - Rex Heuermann, the Long Island Serial Killer, who allegedly murdered 10 sex workers and dumped their bodies near Gilgo Beach, New York, at the beginning of 2010. Police raided his home and found the bodies on Friday morning, hence, the talk show was briefly halted due to the developing crime news report.

New York fans tweeted their anger - "#TheView interrupted in New York because of Gilgo Beach suspect," tweeted a View fan. "Breaking news about the Gilgo Beach murder suspect. #theview," said a second Twitter fan. "This is not breaking news #TheView stop interrupting other shows to sensationalize a decades-old case," a third Twitter user wrote.

"#TheView so what are they talking now??, still showing special report," tweeted a fourth fan. Fans continue to speculate about the return of the hosts for a live telecast of The View on Monday.

