'The View' Fans Call Out Whoopi Goldberg and Co-hosts for Ignoring the Producer's Orders

The View has long been a platform noted for its lively discussions, a diverse panel of co-hosts, and candid conversations on major issues. A recent event on the show, though, has fans talking, and not for the typical reasons. Viewers are criticizing Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts for a section that unfolded in an unexpected manner, bringing the show's producer, Brian Teta, into the spotlight.

The event occurred during a section discussing a new study that suggested yelling at their children could have long-term psychological consequences. While the co-hosts were delving into this difficult subject, producer Brian Teta attempted to signal that it was time for a commercial break. What followed was an on-air exchange that surprised both the studio crowd and viewers at home, per The Sun.

Sara Haines, one of the co-hosts, candidly acknowledged her sentiments of guilt when she sometimes raised her voice at her children during the conversation. She said, "When you're screaming at them you recognize you're not modeling what you'd like because you're teaching a child to regulate their emotions while not regulating your own." Goldberg responded with "Nuh Uh!" adding, "You're teaching the child 'don't touch the oven 'cuz I said so!" she said.

However, during this exchange, producer Teta sought to yell and instruct the co-hosts to "Cut to commercial!" He added, "Do it now!" to which Goldberg responded, "What did he say?" When his first attempt went unnoticed, Brian said, "Do it now! Go to commercial!" In a seemingly joking tone, Goldberg inquired, "I'm sorry. Did you say something?" Brian shook his head, his voice returning to normal, and replied, "No." The conversation continued, with Teta pleading, "Please go to commercial."

Viewers were quick to express their reactions on social media, with one user joking, "Lmao@ Brian! Those ladies put him through hell #TheView." Another fan joked, "How long has Bryan been waiting to yell at Whoopi? Chile… Whoopi was like #TheView."

How long has Bryan been waiting to yell at Whoopi? Chile… Whoopi was like 😂😂 #TheView pic.twitter.com/7Uu77TMKdY — C. Nelson (@Denali99) October 3, 2023

Some viewers decided to talk about the seriousness of the conversation, pointing out that yelling can have major effects on an individual. One person took to the comment section of the YouTube video, stating, "It's not just the yelling, it's the unpredictable yelling so you end up walking on eggshells and hyper-sensitized to people's moods, unable to advocate for yourself, keeping yourself as small as possible and unable to trust people. That's why it CAN be as damaging as sexual assault. It CAN be."

Another person said, "As a therapist, I would argue shouting CAN be worse than hitting. I worked with abuse victims for decades and most say they would rather be hit than endure verbal abuse. Bruises fade, and eventually, someone abused with words stops needing the abuser and they abuse themselves by repeating the words to themselves over and over again. We ALL need to treat each other the way we wish we were treated. Kindness matters."

