‘The View’ Fans Are Furious as Show Airs Rerun of Old Episode After Schedule Change: “Too Much Going On”

The View is facing some backlash after the show re-ran an episode from May 2nd, 2023 leaving awaiting fans baffled. The episode was supposed to be a new one as per the weekend schedule, instead, fans were served with a re-run leaving them both baffled and irritated.

As soon as the episode aired, fans noticed the words "Encore Presentation" displayed at the bottom left of their screens. The episode was old, and it featured The Office actress Ellie Kemper followed by an ABC News Correspondent - Deborah Roberts. In the episode, The Office alum talked about her experience hosting her own baking show.

Kemper highlighted all the major highs from the show, The Great American Baking Show which she judges. Although the angle of the conversation was her work with the show, other topics such as her children and their lives were also emphasized. She briefly shared quite a few stories of her adorable children and their adventures as siblings.

Kemper's attire was a refreshing burst of color. Sticking to summer accents the dress featured different floral tones on a white background - the semi-formal coat. She often donned long hair, and her new hairdo appeared to be lighter and as described by Kemper, "fun".

The next guest that was featured on the said episode was Deborah Roberts. A pioneer in the news reading industry, an inspiration to a plethora of fans. Roberts was invited on the show to discuss in detail her new book - Lessons Learned And Cherished. The carefully crafted book was a tribute to Robert's several mentors and teachers in her life. She briefly highlighted all the major lessons that she learned from each of them. As the conversation progressed, Roberts also discussed the motivation behind writing such a book.

Although this was a beautiful episode featuring motivational women, fans were left very unhappy upon learning of the news. Viewers were taken aback by the sudden re-run and decided to get rather vocal about it on social media. "Really @ABC? This of all days is not the day for an encore presentation," said one person on Twitter.

"#6abc there is too much going on not to have live shows daily," another upset viewer said. Several viewers also suggested that the weekend should be dedicated to live shows instead of playing repeats. "Fridays should be LIVE shows!! It's too much going on in the [world] for a repeat just cuz it's Friday! Bye." said the fan.

Following today’s legally unsound Supreme Court ruling, I am urging the Biden Administration to implement a Plan B immediately to cancel student debt for tens of millions of Americans.



Read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/WkBd3Xqmxc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 30, 2023

However, the main reason they were really disgruntled was the fact that many were looking forward to what The View hosts would say about the recent Supreme Court Ruling that was rejected. President Joe Biden's administration filed for a 'students loan forgiveness plan'.

The court had rejected the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan months before college students are expected to resume loan payments.

