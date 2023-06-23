Fans of 'The View' Get Angry as Guests Are 'Canceled' Last Minute Again

Guests are ditching The View repeatedly, and furious fans are wondering what's going on. The ABC show has been at the receiving end of the viewer's anger upon another guest who seemingly "canceled" their appearance. Before that, fans were inflamed when the anticipated Wanda Sykes ditched the show last minute, per The US Sun.

The show's press release issued a statement that Sykes is expected to grace the show for their latest Thursday episode. The press statement also promised a separate segment about the co-hosts' favorite things under $50. However, none of it happened, which left fans really pissed off at the show.

As a replacement, The View welcomed Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff instead, and they discussed his censure by the Republican-led House. Although no official statement was reported from the makers of the show, fans suspected Sykes canceled her appearance for the second time. They claimed that she ditched the show previously.

Multiple fans turned to Twitter to express their disappointment over Sykes's absence from the show. It's still unclear whether Sykes opted out of the show herself, but fans didn't approve of the false promises. They were looking forward to seeing the guests they'd been waiting for since they were announced and not some substitute.

According to another report by The US Sun, Sykes reportedly changed her plan to attend the show after finding out Alyssa Farah Griffin is co-hosting. Apparently, an insider to The View reported to Daily Beast, "She [Wanda] didn't want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation."

According to the show's description, Wednesday's host for the show was Matthew Broderick, who canceled last minute. The hosts discussed "hot topics" the whole day. Hawk-eyed fans noticed the actor's name listed, but when the show went on air, the announcer said it was a day of "Hot Topics."

The hosts discussed varied hot topics from Hunter Biden to Andrew Tate to the Titan submarine being stuck in the ocean and a couple of other things. The reasons for Broderick not showing up are still unclear, but with the ongoing writer's strike, it's painful for fans to watch "hot topics" repeatedly.

Fans roasted the show with their brutal tweets. One fan, @FarrisFlagg, ranted, "I told you queen @brijh, who is today's guest according to everybody's DVRs. He didn't show up. So, a full hour of #HotOrNotTopics on #TheView. #We_TheCrew."

The same fan lamented again when the show opted for Schiff as a substitute for Sykes, "So today's guest @iamwandasykes canceled, AGAIN!!!!! No disrespect at all to @RepAdamSchiff. We stand by the writers. But enough is enough!"

The View is under the fan's radar pretty hard. Earlier this month, the viewers demanded show producers bring "another" change to the show. Fans have outgrown an all-female crew, which has been the case since the beginning of the show's history.

They now want ABC executives to bring a male host on the show's panel. In a Reddit thread, a fan proposed the idea of a "man being added to the morning show as a moderator." The post sought users' opinions on who could possibly be the show's first-ever male moderator. Some of the possible candidates included Jim Gaffigan, Dane Cook, Trevor Noah, James "Jim" Carrey, David Alan Grier, and Eddie Murphy.

