‘The View’ Co-hosts Praise Ana Navarro for Her Meticulous Vacation Planning Skills: "Doing All Of It"

The View co-hosts are heaping praise on Ana Navarro for her exceptional vacation planning skills. While the show was on a Fourth of July summer hiatus, Navarro and her husband, Al Cardenas, along with their dog, embarked on an adventurous trip to the Dominican Republic. Navarro's Instagram is filled with evidence of her exciting journeys, solidifying her reputation as a travel expert. In a recent episode, the co-hosts engaged in a discussion about the impact of overplanning on vacations.

Joy Behar, the moderator for the segment on Friday, July 21, introduced the topic by pointing out, "You know, it is vacation time for people and summer travel season, which can be a nightmare, I don’t know if you realize that, but airports are packed, it's very hot. But a writer from Vox says that our obsession with overplanning and setting sky-high expectations for the perfect vacation is ruining the fun for everyone." They then spoke about the tediousness of planning a vacation and who amongst them was a great planner that all of them relied upon. Sunny Hostin said, "I don’t like planning a vacation at all. I like going on vacation with Ana because she plans all the stuff," pointing to how great Navarro is at arranging a holiday for her friends. Behar replied to Hostin, stating, "That’s what you need, a wingman."

Interestingly, some people actually enjoy the planning process more than the vacation itself. Among the co-hosts, Hostin was quick to share her preference for vacationing with Ana Navarro, as Navarro excels at organizing and arranging holiday activities. Hostin further emphasized Navarro's exceptional skills in the travel planning department, highlighting, "She’s good. She knows every single restaurant, the top restaurant. She knows all the activities. She is floating in the ocean with the tortoises. She’s doing all of it." When Navarro finally got a chance to speak, she said, "I turn into like an Amazon warrior princess when I go on vacation…one that consumes a lot of margaritas."

As the discussion came to a close, Behar added air conditioning to the list of amenities that might not always be readily available in certain destinations, prompting Navarro to reiterate the significance of thorough research before embarking on any vacation. Throughout the episode, the camaraderie and mutual respect among The View co-hosts were evident, especially as they playfully praised Navarro's vacation planning prowess. As the show continues, viewers can expect more insightful discussions and engaging moments from this dynamic group of hosts. Navarro's recent trip to the Dominican Republic has solidified her reputation as an expert in vacation planning. Her co-hosts on The View lauded her for her extensive knowledge and adventurous spirit, making her the go-to person for travel advice.

